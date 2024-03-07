Global FemTech Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 177.05 billion by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global FemTech market is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 177.05 billion by 2032 from US$ 50.97 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.38 % during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The FemTech market is going through an unprecedented period of change. It's growing so fast that nothing like this has been seen before. So, what’s pushing this change? Well, a number of factors are coming together says analysts at Astute Analytica: technological advances, increased awareness about women's health and acceptance of digital health solutions. And all of them are propelling the sector towards its full potential with breakneck speed. Investment in FemTech startups has been huge, especially since 2013. Even if they don't understand it yet, investors know how big this industry can become. Last year saw a global slowdown in venture capital markets but $1bn was still invested in FemTech across the globe in 2022 alone. That's not even half as much as 2021’s record-breaking $2bn — which shows just how much faith investors have in the industry to keep growing.

As things stand now, the United States takes first place when it comes to most heavily funded FemTech market, followed by the United Kingdom. However, Asia and Oceania showed rapid progress between 2021 and 2022 and saw funding double during that time frame. It’s clear that innovation is emerging from all over the world now that people see there’s money to be made here. Entrepreneurs are also starting to tackle more overlooked areas of women's health care too. There ways this could be done include: menopause assistance, fertility treatments for those who struggle with pregnancy or childbirth, pelvic healthcare products for women who suffer from diseases down there etc.The list goes on but one thing is clear: innovation really does seem limitless at a time like this.

Key Findings in Global FemTech Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 177.05 Billion CAGR 15.38% Largest Region (2023) North America (55.85%) By Offering Equipment (45.46%) By Application Pregnancy and Nursing (30.98%) By Distribution Channel Retail (51.85%) Top Trends Increasing awareness and demand propelling the FemTech market forward.

Focus on menopause care as solutions address this underserved life stage.

Innovations in fertility solutions to help couples on their journey to parenthood. Top Drivers Growing investor interest and funding fueling FemTech expansion.

Technological advancements and access drive adoption of FemTech solutions.

FemTech addresses unmet health needs, acting as a major market driver. Top Challenges Persistent social stigma surrounding women's health remains a barrier.

Lack of investment hindering FemTech company growth and innovation.

Insufficient R&D funding limits the development of novel FemTech solutions.

Funding Gaps and Opportunities in Market

Regardless of how much the FemTech market has grown, it’s far from where it needs to be. In comparison to other areas of healthcare, there is a significant investment gap. Currently, FemTech companies only receive 3% of digital health funding – leaving an immense opportunity untapped. Though venture capital funds for FemTech have tripled since 2015, reaching almost $1.9 billion in 2021, early-stage investors are among the biggest backers for these companies. The largest funding has been given to those focused on gynecology, fertility and maternity.

Investment is even more difficult to achieve for female-founded FemTech startups, which received only 2% of total venture capital funding in the US in 2022. To unlock the full potential of the sector, the gaps must be addressed. According to information provided by Crunchbase News via Insider Intelligence's Global Funding Trends report, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) experienced a drop by 40% in FemTech investments compared to last year’s bull market; Asia and Oceania saw a doubling growth between this year and last; and the US remained stable at last year's levels.

However slow progress may seem though, it is important nonetheless that we recognize that progress exists at all in the global femtech market. With founders striving to break taboos around women’s health – combined with new technology adoption rates – our world could see drastic changes in how women experience healthcare overall. Investors have started recognizing this potential as well – but increased targeted funding will be needed if we ever want growth rates to speed up enough so as close the current gap between FemTech and other areas of healthcare improvement.

Pregnancy and Nursing to Dominate FemTech Market– An Outlook by Astute Analytica

The FemTech industry is dominated by the pregnancy and nursing segment, which own the largest piece of the pie, taking up 30.98% of the whole market share as of 2023. This underscores how vital these solutions can be in providing care for new parents and expectant mothers. There are many reasons why this segment is growing. One being that it is helping fill the gap in traditional healthcare systems, two that there are rapid growths within technology, and three a global focus on maternal health.

However, innovations that come with technology have been reshaping prenatal and postpartum care services. Wearables, mobile apps, and telehealth platforms are now being used to remotely monitor patients, give personalized recommendations, and provide easy access to healthcare experts. FemTech solutions bridge gaps in traditional care practices by offering targeted support for fetal development tracking, breastfeeding challenges, and even postpartum depression help for new moms who may need it. By doing this, they empower women by giving them information they wouldn't have normally had access to so they can make informed decisions about their health.

Astute Analytica projects that the pregnancy and nursing segment in the FemTech market will continue to hold its position as market leader with an astonishing CAGR of 15.98% from this year all through until 2032. The growth will be fueled by the increase in investment towards pregnancy and nursing FemTech companies along with widespread adoption of digital technologies which leads to an evolving personalized experience when caring for patients. This expansion will be driven by ongoing emphasis on maternal health, technological breakthroughs, and the demand for convenient empowering healthcare solutions.

Asia Pacific: A Flourish Femtech Market

The Asia Pacific femtech market is growing at an astounding rate and shows no sign of stopping. A demand for health technology has led to increasing internet access and evolving digital structure, which in turn, has helped the FemTech industry grow as fast as it has been. The governments across the region have also made initiatives to improve women’s health and social status, further adding to the growth. Now there’s a rising number of startups in Japan that are addressing fertility challenges too.

The countries that make up the Asia Pacific FemTech landscape vary greatly from Australia to India. Countries like Japan, for example, face gender inequality within their own start up ecosystem but still experience an increase in FemTech solutions focused on fertility issues. South Korea, on the other hand, is relatively new to the FemTech industry but they do offer reusable period underwear — showing positive growth trends for their market. Southeast Asia saw a 70% increase in their FemTech sector last year with a focus on cycle care solutions.

Even though there are some good things happening right now, the Asia Pacific FemTech market does face some serious challenges such as heavy gender inequality, wealth disparity, and taboo surrounding women’s health. But again, there seems to be hope for change coming soon. Educating consumers about previously stigmatized topics like menstruation and menopause aims to create a more supportive environment where FemTech solutions can thrive much better than they currently can.

Top Start-ups Shaping the FemTech Market

Nixit: Nixit is a FemTech company that offers a menstrual cup designed to provide a comfortable and sustainable alternative to traditional menstrual products. Their reusable cup is made of medical-grade silicone. Clue: Clue is a Berlin-based FemTech company that provides a female health application. Their app helps women track their menstrual and fertility cycles, providing accurate predictions for periods, fertile windows, and reproductive health insights. Clue has secured a total funding of $47.8 million.

Ava: Ava is a Femtech company that uses wearable technology to track fertility and reproductive health. As of 2022, Ava has received more than $42 million in funding over six funding rounds

Hertility Health: Hertility Health enables women to track their reproductive health through a mobile app and at-home fertility and hormone testing. The London-based FemTech company has raised £4.33 million in equity investment across two funding rounds.

Bloomlife: Bloomlife is a Femtech company that uses remote monitoring to guide pregnant individuals and provide real-time insights. Founded in 2014, Bloomlife has raised more than $14.6 million over eight funding rounds in the global FemTech market.

Peanut: Peanut is a social networking app for mothers to connect and support each other. Founded by Michelle Kennedy, Peanut has raised a total of $4.5 million in funding over three rounds Kindbody: Kindbody is a women's health and fertility company that provides accessible and affordable fertility care. They offer fertility assessments, egg freezing, and in vitro fertilization (IVF) services. Kindbody has attracted significant funding and attention in the FemTech space. Flo: Flo is a popular period tracking app that helps women track their menstrual cycle, fertility, and overall health. It provides personalized insights and educational content on women's health topics. Flo has gained a large user base and has been successful in securing funding.

Global FemTech Market Key Players

Ava Sciences

Baymatob Operations Pty. Ltd

Bonzun

Carrot

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Clue (Biowink GmbH)

Flo Health

Glow Inc.

Kindbody (KBI Services, Inc.)

Maven Clinic

Natural Cycles

RO Health Inc.

Willow Innovations, Inc

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Offering

Equipment Fertility Tracker Breast Feeding Pumps Monitoring Devices Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Kits Wearables Others

Digital Platforms/Applications

Consumables Therapeutic Drugs Vitamins & Supplements Others

Services

By Application

Reproductive Health & Contraception

Pregnancy & Nursing

Menstrual Health

Mental Health

General Health & Wellness

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

