Italy Dropshipping Market To Reach USD 8.2 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Italy Dropshipping Market size was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected at USD 8.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 17.3%.

Retailers prefer choosing multi-channel strategies and need space, and e-commerce has played a major role in encouraging investments in the logistics space. Given the favorable circumstances, Italy is one of Amazon's preferred European expansion markets. The dropshipping market in Italy is expected to benefit from the relatively high investment in logistics, mostly because large companies have a lot of space for their operations. Internet users increased by 2.1% and smartphone users by roughly 3% (Y-O-Y) between 2020 and 2021, respectively. This suggests that, in terms of business, most Italians are now leaning toward technology. Compared to the European market, Italy still has a low level of e-commerce penetration. Most likely, this is because people don't spend much money online.

Retailers can establish their businesses online with the help of companies like Shopify, Inc., Oberlo, and chinabrands.com, which provide a platform that allows them to connect with suppliers and view their product listings. On the service provider's website, retailers can choose the goods and begin selling, allowing customers to place orders. Retailers collaborate with e-commerce sites to showcase their merchandise, while the e-commerce sites handle the shipping. E-commerce behemoths like eBay, Inc. and Amazon.com provide these services. Many dropshipping commerce occurs online, and businesses must register on these sites. Retailers with a wide range of products can reach a large customer base through dropshipping. The vendors are not required to pay anything for providing the merchandise.

Segmentation Overview:

The Italy dropshipping market has been segmented into categories and platforms. By category, the market has been segmented into fashion accessories, home décor, and consumer electronics. Fashion and accessories accounted for a major market share in 2022. Huge spending by millennials and Gen Z are primarily responsible for high market growth. The platform segment is further segmented into eBay, Amazon, and Shopify. Amazon accounts for a leading market share in consumer base and market presence.

Italy Dropshipping Market Report Highlights:

The Italy Dropshipping market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 17.3% by 2032.

The rise of the e-commerce industry, spending on fashionable accessories, and a huge demand for home décor items will fuel market growth in coming years.

The COVID-19 has induced contactless buying in the consumers. This might create a new trend for online businesses in Italy.

Some prominent players in the Italy Dropshipping market report include AliExpress, Modalyst Inc, SaleHoo Group Limited, Wholesale2B, Doba Inc, Wholesale Central, Dropship Direct, Dropified, Oberlo, and Medici in Firenze.

Italy Dropshipping Market Segmentation:

By Category: Fashion and Accessories, Home Décor, Consumer Electronics.

By Platform: eBay, Amazon, Shopify.

By Country: Italy

