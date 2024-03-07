ABM Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024 Adjusted EPS

Revenue up 3.9% to $2.1 billion, all organic growth

Net income of $44.7 million and GAAP EPS of $0.70, up 16% and 21%, respectively, includes certain discrete tax benefits of $4.4 million, or $0.07 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $116.7 million, down 5%

Adjusted EPS of $0.86, up 9%

Raises outlook for fiscal year 2024 adjusted EPS to $3.30 to $3.45, up from $3.20 to $3.40 (1)





NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

“ABM is off to an excellent start in 2024, generating revenue growth of 3.9%,” said Scott Salmirs, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are particularly pleased with the double-digit revenue growth we posted in our Aviation and Technical Solutions segments, while Manufacturing & Distribution and Education were solid as well. Despite soft demand in the commercial real estate market, Business & Industry’s revenue was essentially flat, benefiting from our focus on higher performing Class A properties and exposure to the vibrant sports and entertainment markets.”

Mr. Salmirs continued, “Our strategic investments in enhanced services like ABM Performance Solutions and ABM Clean, as well as in new markets such as microgrids, continued to expand our market opportunities. We were pleased to book several new programs in the first quarter, including a $180 million multi-year microgrid project with a major retailer. As we continue to pursue many attractive opportunities in our sales pipeline, we will continue to invest in our team and capabilities to ensure ABM delivers leading-edge technology and superior client satisfaction to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

“We are raising the outlook for full year adjusted EPS based on our overall first quarter results, which included the recognition of certain discrete tax benefits, further supported by the resilience of B&I and solid revenue growth across the rest of our segments. As such, we now expect full year adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.30 to $3.45, up from the previous range of $3.20 to $3.40.”

(1) When the company provides expectations for adjusted EPS on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measure generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See “Outlook” and “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for additional information.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported revenue of $2.1 billion, up 3.9% over the prior year period, all of which was organic growth. Aviation grew 17.5% driven by strong travel activity and new business wins. Technical Solutions’ revenue increased 12.9% due to project closeouts in our microgrid service line. Manufacturing & Distribution grew 5.4% reflecting solid eCommerce, logistics and industrial markets, and Education grew 2.4% primarily driven by business wins last year. Business & Industry’s revenue declined 0.3%, as strong sports and entertainment markets and parking activity largely offset ongoing softness in the commercial office market.

GAAP net income was $44.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $38.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the prior year period, representing increases of 16% and 21%, respectively. These increases were primarily attributable to lower year-over-year ELEVATE costs, certain discrete tax benefits of $4.4 million, and higher segment earnings on higher revenue. These gains were partially offset by higher corporate investments, primarily technology related, the impact of prior-year self-insurance adjustments, and higher interest expense. Diluted EPS was positively impacted by a lower share count as compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted net income was $54.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $52.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period, representing increases of 4% and 9%, respectively. These increases primarily reflected discrete tax benefits and higher segment earnings, partially offset by higher corporate investments and increased interest expense. Adjusted EPS was also positively impacted by a lower share count as compared to the prior year period. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter decreased 5% to $116.7 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.9% versus 6.4% last year. The changes in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin were largely due to higher corporate investments and project mix in Technical Solutions, partially offset by cost controls and price increases. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Liquidity & Capital Structure

The Company ended the first quarter with total indebtedness of $1,410.8 million, including $58.2 million in standby letters of credit, resulting in a total leverage ratio, as defined by the Company's credit facility of 2.4x. The Company had available liquidity of $507.8 million, inclusive of cash and cash equivalents of $58.0 million.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per common share payable on May 6, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 4, 2024. This will be the Company’s 232nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Outlook

Based on solid first quarter results and the recognition of certain discrete tax benefits, ABM is raising its outlook for fiscal year 2024 (“FY24”) adjusted EPS. The Company now expects FY24 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.30 to $3.45, as compared to the prior range of $3.20 to $3.40. All other components of the Company’s prior outlook remain unchanged. Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 6.2% to 6.5%. Interest expense is expected to be $82 million to $86 million and the tax rate, excluding discrete items and non-taxable items, is anticipated to be 29% to 30%.

The Company cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures for Adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA margin in 2024 without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of timing of any gains or losses related to, but not limited to, items such as prior-year self-insurance adjustments, acquisition and integration related costs, legal costs and other settlements, as well as transformation initiative costs. Although we have attempted to estimate the amount of gains and losses of such items for the purpose of explaining the probable significance of these components, this calculation involves a number of unknown variables, resulting in a GAAP range that we believe is too large and variable to be meaningful.

ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Three months ended January 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Increase / (Decrease) Revenues $ 2,069.6 $ 1,991.3 3.9 % Operating expenses 1,826.3 1,749.8 4.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 154.6 150.6 2.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 14.6 19.5 (24.8 )% Operating profit 74.1 71.4 3.7 % Income from unconsolidated affiliates 1.3 1.1 16.4 % Interest expense (21.3 ) (19.8 ) (7.6 )% Income before income taxes 54.0 52.7 2.5 % Income tax provision (9.3 ) (14.2 ) 34.4 % Net income $ 44.7 $ 38.5 16.1 % Net income per common share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.58 20.7 % Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.58 20.7 % Weighted-average common and common equivalent

shares outstanding Basic 63.5 66.3 Diluted 63.9 66.8 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.225 $ 0.220





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Three months ended January 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities (a) $ (0.1 ) $ (70.9 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (13.6 ) (13.8 ) Other 0.5 1.3 Net cash used in investing activities $ (13.1 ) $ (12.5 ) Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net (9.5 ) (12.7 ) Dividends paid (14.1 ) (14.4 ) Borrowings from debt 301.0 264.5 Repayment of borrowings from debt (284.1 ) (147.6 ) Changes in book cash overdrafts 8.2 6.8 Financing of energy savings performance contracts — 0.4 Repayment of finance lease obligations (1.0 ) (0.8 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 0.5 $ 96.2 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1.2 2.2

(a) The three months ended January 31, 2023, include a $66 million payment for deferred payroll taxes under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”).





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in millions) January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 58.0 $ 69.5 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,382.0 1,365.0 Costs incurred in excess of amounts billed 120.4 139.2 Prepaid expenses 92.6 78.5 Other current assets 70.9 58.6 Total current assets 1,723.9 1,710.7 Other investments 28.3 28.8 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 142.1 131.5 Right-of-use assets 109.0 113.4 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 288.5 302.9 Goodwill 2,494.3 2,491.3 Other noncurrent assets 169.3 155.0 Total assets $ 4,955.4 $ 4,933.7 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 31.6 $ 31.5 Trade accounts payable 243.5 299.1 Accrued compensation 201.6 249.7 Accrued taxes—other than income 62.0 58.9 Deferred revenue 104.6 90.1 Insurance claims 190.5 177.0 Income taxes payable 19.9 17.9 Current portion of lease liabilities 30.4 32.5 Other accrued liabilities 281.3 261.2 Total current liabilities 1,165.3 1,217.9 Long-term debt, net 1,296.9 1,279.8 Long-term lease liabilities 95.9 98.8 Deferred income tax liability, net 84.5 85.0 Noncurrent insurance claims 417.4 387.5 Other noncurrent liabilities 69.0 61.1 Noncurrent income taxes payable 3.8 3.7 Total liabilities 3,132.7 3,133.8 Total stockholders’ equity 1,822.7 1,799.9 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,955.4 $ 4,933.7





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



REVENUES AND OPERATING PROFIT BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three months ended January 31, Increase/ (Decrease)

(in millions) 2024 2023 Revenues Business & Industry $ 1,033.1 $ 1,036.6 (0.3 )% Manufacturing & Distribution 400.9 380.5 5.4 % Education 220.1 214.9 2.4 % Aviation 249.5 212.3 17.5 % Technical Solutions 165.9 147.0 12.9 % Total Revenues $ 2,069.6 $ 1,991.3 3.9 % Operating profit Business & Industry $ 79.6 $ 75.9 4.8 % Manufacturing & Distribution 41.3 40.9 1.1 % Education 12.7 11.8 7.6 % Aviation 9.7 8.3 17.4 % Technical Solutions 6.6 7.2 (8.8 )% Corporate (74.7 ) (71.5 ) (4.4 )% Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation and Technical Solutions (1.3 ) (1.1 ) (16.4 )% Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government buildings, included in Technical Solutions — (0.1 ) NM* Total operating profit 74.1 71.4 3.7 % Income from unconsolidated affiliates 1.3 1.1 16.4 % Interest expense (21.3 ) (19.8 ) (7.6 )% Income before income taxes 54.0 52.7 2.5 % Income tax provision (9.3 ) (14.2 ) 34.4 % Net income $ 44.7 $ 38.5 16.1 %

*Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



(in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended January 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Net income $ 44.7 $ 38.5 Items impacting comparability(a) Prior year self-insurance adjustment(b) 5.3 — Acquisition and integration related costs(c) 1.4 2.5 Transformation initiative costs(d) 7.0 17.2 Other 0.8 — Total items impacting comparability 14.5 19.7 Income tax benefit (e)(f) (4.4 ) (5.5 ) Items impacting comparability, net of taxes 10.1 14.2 Adjusted net income $ 54.8 $ 52.7





Three months ended January 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 44.7 $ 38.5 Items impacting comparability 14.5 19.7 Income tax provision 9.3 14.2 Interest expense 21.3 19.8 Depreciation and amortization 26.9 30.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116.7 $ 122.7 Net income margin as a % of revenues 2.2 % 1.9 %





Three months ended January 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Excluding Management Reimbursement Revenues $ 2,069.6 $ 1,991.3 Management reimbursement (80.1 ) (72.4 ) Revenues excluding management reimbursement $ 1,989.5 $ 1,918.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin as a % of revenues excluding management reimbursement 5.9 % 6.4 %





Three months ended January 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share Net income per diluted share $ 0.70 $ 0.58 Items impacting comparability, net of taxes 0.16 0.21 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.86 $ 0.79 Diluted shares 63.9 66.8





Three months ended January 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash used in operating activities(g) $ (0.1 ) $ (70.9 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (13.6 ) (13.8 ) Free Cash Flow $ (13.7 ) $ (84.8 )

(a) The Company adjusts income to exclude the impact of certain items that are unusual, non-recurring, or otherwise do not reflect management's views of the underlying operational results and trends of the Company.

(b) Represents the net adjustments to our self-insurance reserve for general liability, workers’ compensation, automobile and medical and dental insurance claims related to prior period accident years. Management believes these prior period reserve changes do not illustrate the performance of the Company’s normal ongoing operations given the current year's insurance expense is estimated by management in conjunction with the Company's outside actuary to take into consideration past history and current costs and regulatory trends. Once the Company develops its best estimate of insurance expense premiums for the year, the Company fully allocates such costs out to the business leaders to hold them accountable for the current year costs within operations. However, since these prior period reserve changes relate to claims that could date back many years, current management has limited ability to influence the ultimate development of the prior year changes. Accordingly, including the prior period reserve changes in the Company's current operational results would not depict how the business is run as the Company holds its management accountable for the current year’s operational performance. The Company believes the exclusion of the self-insurance adjustment from net income is useful to investors by enabling them to better assess our operating performance in the context of current year profitability. For the three months ended January 31, 2024, and 2023, our self-insurance general liability, workers’ compensation, and automobile and medical and dental insurance claims related to prior period accident years increased by $5.3 million and $0 million, respectively.

(c) Represents acquisition and integration related costs primarily associated with Able acquisition.

(d) Represents discrete transformational costs that primarily consists of general and administrative costs for developing technological needs and alternatives, project management, testing, training and data conversion, consulting and professional fees for i) new enterprise resource planning system, ii) client facing technology, iii) workforce management tools and iv) data analytics. These costs are not expected to recur beyond the deployment of these initiatives.

(e) The Company's tax impact is calculated using the federal and state statutory rate of 28.11% for FY2024 and FY 2023. We calculate tax from the underlying whole-dollar amounts, as a result, certain amounts may not recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding.

(f) The three months ended January 31, 2024 include a $0.3 million benefit for uncertain tax positions with expiring statues.