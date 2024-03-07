Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Salo

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 March 2024 at 2:00 pm

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Salo, Taru

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20240306170505_82

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-01

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: 2023A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR