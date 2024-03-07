Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Lindfors

| Source: Siili Solutions Oyj Siili Solutions Oyj

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 March 2024 at 2:00 pm

Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Lindfors
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lindfors, Kenneth
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20240306170442_78
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-01
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 9.4177 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 63 Volume weighted average price: 9.4177 EUR