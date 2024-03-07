Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Lindfors

Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Lindfors

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 March 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lindfors, Kenneth
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20240306170505_81
Transaction date: 2024-03-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: 2023A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 63 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR