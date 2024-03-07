Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Pienimäki
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 March 2024 at 2:00 pm
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pienimäki, Tomi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20240306170442_79
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-01
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 255 Unit price: 9.4177 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 255 Volume weighted average price: 9.4177 EUR