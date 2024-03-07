Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Salo

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 March 2024 at 2:00 pm

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Salo, Taru

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20240306170442_77

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-01

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.4177 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1 Volume weighted average price: 9.4177 EUR