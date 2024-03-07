AirSculpt Technologies Announces Participation at BofA Securities Consumer and Retail Conference

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)(“AirSculpt” or the “Company”), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced that management will be participating at the upcoming BofA Consumer and Retail Conference in Miami Beach on March 13, 2024. Please contact your BofA Securities representative for additional information.



About AirSculpt

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

