Interface Opens New Headquarters in St Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, has moved its corporate headquarters to a new location in St Louis, MO.

Located at 1844 Lackland Hill Parkway in St. Louis, the new 22000-square-foot facility features a state-of-the-art iSOC (interactive security operation center) to help manage the 24/7 security monitoring operations of leading consumer-facing businesses across the US.

With open work areas that employees can pick and choose on the days when they work in the office, several talk rooms for informal meetings, and a layout designed to break down traditional hierarchical silos, the new facility has been specifically designed to accommodate the needs of a flexible workforce and promote collaboration.

"As Interface Systems continues to expand, we envision our new headquarters not just as a physical space but as a dynamic hub of innovation and collaboration. Our move to these new headquarters marks a milestone in our journey towards fostering a flexible, inclusive work environment where talent thrives and ideas flourish. With our state-of-the-art iSOC and versatile workspace design, we are not just redefining how we work; we are shaping the future of managed services for multi-location businesses across the nation," commented Brent Duncan, CEO of Interface Systems.

As the company continues its fast growth trajectory, Interface is always looking for talented individuals to join their team. To explore career opportunities, please visit:

https://interfacesystems.com/join-our-team/careers/

Interface also has a head office and iSOC in Dallas, Texas, and regional offices in Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.