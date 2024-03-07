Seaweed Derivative Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 2.72 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Seaweed Derivative Market is estimated at US$ 1.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.72 billion by 2034-end.

The market is expanding steadily driven by the increasing recognition of seaweed-derived products across various industries. Seaweed derivatives, obtained from marine algae, offer diverse applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, and agriculture. Their unique properties, including gelling, thickening, and nutritional attributes, are positioning seaweed derivatives as valuable ingredients in the global market.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9841

Key Segments of Seaweed Derivative Market Research Report

By Source By Form By End Use By Region Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed Liquid

Powder

Flakes Food & Beverages

Agricultural Products

Animal Feed Additives

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Increasing consumer preference for clean-label products is further influencing the sales of seaweed derivatives. Seaweed derivatives, being natural and minimally processed, align with clean-label trends, prompting their widespread incorporation in various food and cosmetic formulations. The surge in demand for plant-based diets and the quest for sustainable alternatives are also contributing to the growing demand for seaweed derivatives.

Ongoing innovations in product development are one of the notable market trends. Leading companies are exploring novel applications and formulations of seaweed derivatives, introducing innovative products to meet evolving consumer demands and industry requirements. The food industry is a major consumer of seaweed derivatives due to their functional properties. From thickeners to stabilizers, the versatility of these derivatives enhances various food products, catering to the demand for natural and effective ingredients.

Increasing consumer interest in natural skincare solutions is also pushing the demand for seaweed derivatives in cosmetics and personal care products. Their moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties are making them sought-after ingredients in the beauty industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for seaweed derivatives is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is estimated at US$ 395.8 million in 2024.

The market for seaweed derivatives in Japan is forecasted to reach US$ 103 million by 2034-end.

Sales of red seaweed derivatives are forecasted to reach US$ 1.09 billion by 2034.

“Seaweed derivatives are finding widespread applications in the nutraceutical industry, driven by the rising awareness of their health-promoting properties,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9841

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2.72 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Competitive Analysis

Leading seaweed derivate manufacturers are Cargill, Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours Inc., CP Kelco, and Gelymar S.A. Leading companies are at the forefront of product innovation, market expansion, and sustainability initiatives, contributing significantly to the competitive landscape.

Top companies are engaged in continuous innovative product launches, introducing seaweed derivatives with enhanced functionalities and applications. These innovations are helping them to capture consumer interest and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global seaweed derivative market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on source (red seaweed, brown seaweed, green seaweed), form (liquid, powder, flakes), and end use (food & beverages, agricultural products, animal feed additives, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Marine Hyaluronic Ingredients Market : Expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%, the global marine hyaluronic ingredients market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 1,795.8 million in 2023 to US$ 3,533.7 million by 2033.

Marine Retinol Market : The global marine retinol market size is expected to expand from US$ 82.4 million in 2023 to US$ 243.3 million by 2033. Over the next ten years (2023 to 2033), global Marine Retinol sales are likely to soar at 11.4% CAGR.

Plant-based Emulsifiers Market : The global plant-based emulsifiers market was valued at US$ 1.21 billion in 2022, with worldwide demand for plant-based emulsifiers accelerating at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2022. The global market is forecasted to expand at 7.2% CAGR and reach US$ 2.60 billion by 2033-end.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.