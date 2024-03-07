OTC Markets Group Upgrades Three Grayscale Products to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Grayscale Chainlink Trust (LINK) (OTCQX: GLNK), Grayscale Livepeer Trust (LPT) (OTCQX: GLIV) and Grayscale Solana Trust (SOL) (OTCQX:GSOL), have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. All three products upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Grayscale Chainlink Trust (LINK), Grayscale Livepeer Trust (LPT) and Grayscale Solana Trust (SOL) begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “GLNK, GLIV, and GSOL” respectively. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

These three products will join nine other Grayscale products currently trading on OTCQX: Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH), Grayscale Decentraland Trust (MANA), Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH), Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC), Grayscale Horizen Trust (ZEN), Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC), Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM), and Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC). Of these, eight were named in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 list. Click here to view their rankings.

To round out a total of fifteen Grayscale products on the OTC Markets, Grayscale Basic Attention Token Trust (BAT), Grayscale Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund LLC, and Grayscale Filecoin Trust (FIL) trade on the OTCQB Market.

About Grayscale Chainlink Trust (LINK)

Grayscale Chainlink Trust (LINK) (the "Trust") is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Chainlink in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Chainlink directly. Shares are distributed through sales in private placement transactions and become eligible to sell into the public market after a statutory one-year holding period.

About Grayscale Livepeer Trust (LPT)

Grayscale Livepeer Trust (LPT) (the "Trust") is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to LPT in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping LPT directly. Shares are distributed through sales in private placement transactions and become eligible to sell into the public market after a statutory one-year holding period.

About Grayscale Solana Trust (SOL)

Grayscale Solana Trust (SOL) (the "Trust") is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Solana in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Solana directly. Shares are distributed through sales in private placement transactions and become eligible to sell into the public market after a statutory one-year holding period.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com