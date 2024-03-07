Racing Simulator (Driving) Market Size/Share Anticipated To Achieve USD 1,713.16 Million By 2032, With 15.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Racing Simulator Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Hardware, Software); By Vehicle Type; By Simulator Type; By Component; By Sales Channel; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market.

The global racing simulator market size and share are currently valued at USD 479.06 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 1,713.16 million by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 15.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is a Racing Simulator? How Big is Racing Simulator Market Size & Share?

The racing simulator is motorsport in a virtual ambiance. This indicates that sim racers are driving virtual cars on computer-created tracks. The sim racing games are intended to imitate the inkling of driving a real car as attentively as feasible, and the racing is executed utilizing specific software and hardware. The rapidly rising demand for racing simulator market can be attributed to the fact that as the games are intended to be as pragmatic as possible, the progression requires developed physics engines, comprehensive car models, and precisely adapted tracks.

The racing simulator market growth can be attributed to the growing approval of e-sports contests and leagues, where market development plays an important part in offering a pragmatic and aggressive platform for virtual racing. Further, there is an escalating regard for skilled motor racing episodes, with several fanatics resorting to racing simulators to encounter the pleasure and provocations of tangible racing tracks.

Racing Simulator Market Key Companies

AB Dynamics Plc

Ansible Motion Ltd

Cranfield Simulation

Cruden B.V.

CXC Simulations

D-Box Technologies, Inc.

Next Level Racing

Simworx Pty Ltd.

Simxperience

Trak Racer

Vi-Grade GmbH

Key Highlights

The growing approval of e-sports contests and leagues is pushing toward market expansion.

The racing simulator market segmentation is primarily segmented based on offering, vehicle type, simulator type, component, sales channel, application, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

E-sports: The escalation of e-sports has induced a rise in demand for racing simulators, which provide gamers with a captivating involvement without the escalated expenses of real-world racing. The racing simulator market size is expanding as these simulators offer approachable and reasonable contesting, needing only a gaming PC and simulator framework. Improved internet speeds ease the inclusion of high-resolution graphics, complex track simulations, and smooth amalgamation with virtual reality techniques.

Remunerative prize pools: The racing simulator market sales are soaring as prominent e-sports events such as the Formula One Esports Series display sim racing knack and captivate enthusiasts with remunerative prize pools. For instance, the Formula One Sim Racing World Championship organized a virtual sim racing contest with a reward pool of USD 750,000. This escalating inclination of esports events will inspire contestants of all ages to participate and engage, causing a rise in demand for racing simulators globally.

Industry Trends:

Technological progressions: Ongoing progressions in simulation technology are also assisting in the market's development. Manufacturers are persistently enhancing their simulators, improving elements such as physics engines and graphics, and forcing feedback networks to remit a more captivating and pragmatic user participation. This, together with the growing accessibility of racing simulators, is rendering them more attainable to a broader assemblage.

Safe and controlled environments: There is an increasing concentration on utilizing market players for skilled training motivation, particularly in the motorsports industry. In the racing simulator market, these simulators permit drivers to implement and clarify their skills in a secure and regulated ambiance, assisting them in assembling for authentic racing events. Likewise, racing simulators are growingly being utilized for recreational gaming, with several users relishing the delight of virtual racing from the reassurance of their homes.

Restraints

High costs: The escalated prices linked with racing simulators display a prominent provocation to market growth and nearness. These simulators need developed hardware or software to distribute a genuine experience, causing extravagant advancement and assembling prices. Thus, the retail costs of simulators are abrupt, restricting their acquisition to a niche audience with the fiscal measures to bestow them. The escalated prices might dissuade natural gamers or those with progressing regard in racing simulations, hampering the industry's proliferation.

Segmentation Overview

The Passenger Cars Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment witnessed a sharp rise. The racing simulator market demand is on the rise due to the escalating aggregate of vehicle racing episodes, awards, and virtual contentions of passenger cars thriving in the market scope. Especially well-admired events involving Formula 1, NASCAR, the Indycar Series, the Canada Grand Prix, the Nascar All-Star Open, and the GMR Grand Prix. In the virtual racing world, these happenings are all the more captivating as passenger car imitations are promoted considerably in several of them.

The Commercial Segment Dominated the Market

The commercial segment dominated the market based on application. The racing simulator market trends include commercial racing simulators being configured for usage in a gamut of skilled settings such as bars, theme parks, and restaurants promoting sports, esports contention, gaming sprawl, simulator cloisters, and racing coaching centers. Exclusive components such as pragmatic pedal sets, force feedback steering wheels, and modern locomotion programs are repeatedly involved in these systems.

Racing Simulator Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Others Segments Covered By Offering, By Vehicle Type, By Simulator Type, By Component, By Sales Channel, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest racing simulator market share due to it being principally spearheaded by the US and Canada, acknowledged for their opulent car racing inheritance and agile virtual racing position. Favorable happenings in this region involve the 24 hours of Daytona, US Grand Prix (Formula 1), World Rally Championships, Canadian Grand Prix (Formula 1), NASCAR Cup Series, Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, Indianapolis 500 (IndyCar). These happenings attract a broad gamut of fanatics traversing varied age groups. The swift action blended with progressive techniques and spirited ambiance generates an intoxicating experience that users look to replicate with racing simulators.

Europe: This region is anticipated to be the fastest growing due to a strong motorsport culture and growing engrossment in esports. This has caused a booming market for racing simulators in Europe, where countries such as Germany, the UK, and Italy are extremely popular. The inclination for modern simulators with pragmatic portions is being propelled by European consumers' inclination for a captivating, high-standard experience.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the key companies in the racing simulator market?

Ans: The key companies are CXC Simulations, Trak Racer, Next Level Racing, D-Box Technologies, Inc., and Vi-Grade GmbH.

What is the CAGR estimated to be calculated for the market?

Ans: The CAGR estimated to be calculated for the market is 15.2%.

What are the key segments covered in the market?

Ans: The racing simulator market analysis is primarily based on our offering, vehicle type, simulator type, component, sales channel, application, and region.

What are the key driving factors for the market?

Ans: The key driving factor for the market is the increasing number of eSports events offering large cash prizes.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Racing Simulator market report based on offers, vehicle type, simulator type, component, sales channel, application, and region:

By Offering Outlook

Hardware

Software

By Vehicle Type Outlook

Passenger car

Commercial Vehicle

By Simulator Type Outlook

Full-Scale Simulator

Medium-Level Simulator

Entry-Level Simulator

By Component Outlook

Cockpits

Steering Wheel

Monitor Stand

Seats

Pedal Sets

Gearbox Shifters

Others

By Sales Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By Application Outlook

Commercial

Personal Use

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

