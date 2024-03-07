Behavioral Health Market to Reach $107.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: at 7.7%: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Behavioral Health Market by Disorder (Alcohol Use Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Eating Disorders, ADHD, and Others), Service (Emergency Mental Health Services, Outpatient Counselling, Home-based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services, and Other Services), and Age Group (Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032." According to the report, the Global Behavioral Health Market was valued at $52 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $107.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The behavioral health market has experienced significant growth owing to rise in disorders such as alcohol use disorders and substance abuse disorders, mainly in developed and developing economies.

Report Coverage & Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $52 Billion Market Size In 2032 $107.3 Billion CAGR 7.70% No. Of Pages In Report 283 Segments Covered Disorder, Service, Age Group, And Region. Drivers Increase In Prevalence Of Destructive Behavior Increase In Number Of Substance Abuse Increase In Demand For Behavioral Health Services Opportunities Introduction Of Telehealth For Behavioral Health Care Restraints Availability Of Alternative Health Therapies For Behavioral Disorders

The Substance Abuse Disorders segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By disorder, the substance abuse disorders segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three fourths of the market revenue, owing to rise in drug awareness campaigns and associated prevention programs.

The Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on service, the inpatient hospital treatment services segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one third share of market revenue, owing to high adoption of such services in inpatient hospital settings.

The adult age group segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on age group, the adults segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of market revenue.

The North America segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost half of market revenue owing to the presence of large patient population, strong presence of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to increase in number of affected population and rise in awareness related to different disorders related to behavioral health.

Leading Market Players

Acadia Healthcare

Ascension Seton

Behavioral Health Services Inc.,

Bright Harbor Healthcare

CareTech Holdings PLC

Centene Corporation

Civitas Solutions Inc.

Core Solutions Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Pyramid Healthcare, Inc.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Welligent Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Behavioral Health Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, agreement and collaboration to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

