AGF Appoints Laura Dottori-Attanasio, an Accomplished Leader in the Business Community, to Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blake C. Goldring, Executive Chairman of AGF Management Limited (AGF) (TSX:AGF.B), is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Dottori-Attanasio to the AGF Board of Directors effective April 3, 2024.

Ms. Dottori-Attanasio is a highly accomplished leader in the business community, currently serving as the President and CEO of Element Fleet Management (Element), the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world.

Before joining Element, Ms. Dottori-Attanasio led the Personal and Business Banking division at one of Canada's largest financial institutions. Prior to this role, she oversaw the institution's Risk Management activities as the Chief Risk Officer and the Global Corporate Banking and Trading Room Credit in the Capital Markets division.

“As a renowned business leader with deep expertise in the financial sector and a track record of success across industries, we are excited to welcome Ms. Dottori-Attanasio to our Board,” said Mr. Goldring.

In addition to her professional achievements, Ms. Dottori-Attanasio is deeply committed to making a positive impact in the community, a commitment that aligns with AGF's long-standing history of community involvement. She actively contributes to various organizations, currently serving as a board member for the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons "A Seat at the Table," and co-chairing the Fundraising Committee for the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada.

Ms. Dottori-Attanasio’s efforts and dedication have been recognized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, where she was honored with the Outstanding Volunteer Award. Additionally, she received the prestigious King Clancy Award from the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons. Ms. Dottori-Attanasio’s achievements have earned her a place in the WXN Top 100 ‘Most Powerful Women in Canada’ Hall of Fame.

“Ms. Dottori-Attanasio further diversifies the collective experience and expertise of our Board as we continue to grow our business,” added Mr. Goldring. “Her unique perspective, eye to risk management and commitment to her community make her an ideal fit for our Board.”

"I am honoured to join the Board of Directors at AGF, a company whose commitment to excellence in asset management sets a strong standard in the industry," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors and to contributing to the company's continued success and growth."

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With $45 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com