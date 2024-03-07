Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market to Hit Valuation of USD 2,387.98 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Astute Analytica, the global lipid nanoparticles market is estimated to grow from US$ 820.51 million in 2023 to US$ 2,387.98 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The lipid nanoparticles market is growing at an incredible rate. The reason? LNP-enabled mRNA vaccines. For example, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine took the world by storm during the COVID-19 pandemic. These breakthroughs in disease prevention and treatment have put LNPs on the map and made their potential more apparent than ever before. As a result, our analysts are predicting that the industry will continue to boom in the foreseeable future. What also makes LNPs so attractive is how versatile they are. The cosmetic industry has noticed LNPs' ability to penetrate skin more effectively, control ingredient release, and improve overall anti-aging treatments, products offering radiation protection, and just about any other beauty product you can think of! For instance, NanoRepair Q10 Cream and Serum both utilize LNPs for their outstanding skin benefits.

When it comes to drug delivery systems—from here it gets a little confusing—LNPs are poised to revolutionize things further in the global lipid nanoparticles market. With nucleic acids as extremely promising carriers for gene therapies and other treatments based on these molecules—so hang tight while I try to explain this a bit better—they are expected to turn traditional methods upside down.

According to Astute Analytica, the market’s future looks extremely bright due to the technology’s far-reaching potential in transforming healthcare (like with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines), but that’s only one piece of the pie so-to-speak. In addition, as industry players dive deeper into development processes, they are likely discovering new therapeutic approaches for broad range of diseases as well as expand treatment options with gene therapy.

Key Findings in Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,387.98 Million CAGR 12.6% Largest Region (2023) North America (42.23%) By Type Double-Layered or Bilayer Lipid Nanoparticles (30.13%) By End Users Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (42.47%) By Application Gene Therapeutics (30.43%) Top Trends Targeted delivery for greater drug precision.

Combination therapies using LNPs for synergistic effects.

LNP applications expanding beyond pharmaceuticals (cosmetics, agriculture). Top Drivers Success of mRNA vaccines fueling development across the sector.

Growing investment in LNP research and development.

Increased patient and physician acceptance of LNP-based therapies. Top Challenges Scaling-up manufacturing to meet rising demand.

Optimizing formulation stability for long-term storage.

Navigating the evolving regulatory landscape for LNP therapeutics.

Intensive Research and Development: Clinical trials Outlook

The lipid nanoparticles market is bustling with activity. With many clinical trials underway, researchers are assessing the potential of LNPs for numerous medical applications. Scientists are also working on optimizing LNP formulations to improve safety, effectiveness, and scalability for large-scale production and use. For example, liposomes and protein-based formulations were found to be the most common types of nanoparticles used in clinical trials. Liposomes made up 44% of all trials using nanoparticles. Some LNPs (Nanostructured Lipid Carriers) can carry more than 70% of their drug payload.

Even before being thrust into global spotlight by Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, nanoparticle-formulated drugs had been making a mark in the clinic. This trend analysis covers clinical trials from 2002 through to the end of May 2022 that used nanoparticles as well as FDA-approved drugs since 2016 that contain them. It identified a total of 486 such trials; liposomes accounted for nearly half (44%) and proteins for a quarter of those tested (see ‘Nanoparticle trial trends’). The most common payloads included paclitaxel (23%), metals (11%), doxorubicin (9%) bupivacaine (8%; a local anaesthetic), vaccines (8%) and various others.

Among FDA-approved drugs since 2016, polymeric nanoparticles led the way in the lipid nanoparticles market with just shy of a third market share. Liposomal ones made up just over one fifth and other lipid-based particles comprised another fifth — all signs that lipid technology has gained real traction in drug delivery systems.

Opportunities and Challenges

The lipid nanoparticles market is bursting with opportunities. Increasing consumer demand for health and wellness products, alongside technological advancements and investments by major industry players, are driving sustained growth in this sector. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that challenges still exist. Optimizing LNP formulations and scaling up manufacturing processes to guarantee both clinical viability and cost-effectiveness remain focus areas for researchers and industry leaders.

Why BLNs Dominate: Stability, Versatility, and Success Drive Market Growth

Bilayer lipid nanoparticles (BLNs) have emerged as a dominant force within the lipid nanoparticle industry, with revenue contribution of 30.13%. Their popularity stems from several advantages. Firstly, BLNs boast enhanced stability compared to single-layered liposomes, offering superior protection for their therapeutic payload. Studies have shown that BLNs can improve drug stability by up to 30% in certain formulations. Because of this stability, it makes it ideal for mRNA vaccines. The structure is designed to keep genetic material integrity so that when you take it, it’ll be effective.

BLNs can also provide power in versatility in the lipid nanoparticles market. Scientists can customize all kinds of formulas for different medications or genetic payloads, all depending on the properties they choose with the fatty acids in them. This is why such designs drive interest in BLN-based cancer therapies where researchers could target tumor cells while putting side effects at a minimum. With consistent success already backed up by over 20% of lipid nanoparticle trials, there’s only one way to go and that’s forward with production. Compared to other types of complex lipid particles, double-fatty acid ones tend to be the most scalable when manufacturing them.

In fact, their success rate has been so astonishing that industry leaders haven’t hesitated to adopt this method as soon as possible. Especially during these COVID times when mRNA vaccines have become our biggest hope, showing us just how far we’ve come technologically wise.

Research, Innovation, and Investment: The Pillars of North America's Leadership in Lipid Nanoparticles Market, Contribute Over 42% Revenue

North America commands a leading position in the global lipid nanoparticles market, holding a significant 42.40% market share. How did they get there? A combination of things, including a solid research and development (R&D) ecosystem fueled by universities, institutions and a focus on biotech innovation have helped them achieve their position. Government initiatives like the US National Nanotechnology Initiative also come into play alongside funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In 2022 alone, $228.4 million was invested for lipid nanoparticle research.

Big pharmaceutical and biotech companies also help drive North America's dominance in the field by working with research institutions and LNP manufacturers to develop drugs based on LPNs. The successful rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's LNP-based mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in North America has expanded the industry significantly while building trust in what LPN can do. Additionally, North America is home to many CDMOs (contract development and manufacturing organizations) that specialize in LNP technology; they provide crucial manufacturing services for a rapidly growing industry.

Being able to collaborate helps grow industries, which is why North America’s favorable regulatory environment is so important. Another big thing that helps growth is intellectual property protection—especially if you’re trying to encourage ongoing innovation; which they are doing just fine at statistically: over 60% of active LNP clinical trials take place in North America, same as 5 out of 10 top global LNP manufacturers being headquartered in this region. Lastly, between 2020-2022 there has been a growth rate of 15% for LNPs related patents filed here in North America.

Key Advancements Shaping the Lipid Nanoparticles Market

LNPs have gained attention as promising vehicles for delivering a variety of therapeutics, including mRNA. They play a crucial role in protecting and transporting mRNA to cells, as seen in the development of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Nanostructured lipid carriers (NLCs) and solid lipid nanoparticles (SLNs) have become preferred platforms for various formulations, including antitumor and nucleic acid therapeutics, as well as vaccine delivery systems. Lipid-based nanoparticles, such as liposomes, SLNs, and NLCs, have received significant attention in drug discovery and cancer treatment. Some lipid-based nanoparticles, like Doxil and Abraxane, have already been approved for certain cancer treatments. LNPs have shown potential in improving drug bioavailability and selectivity, making them valuable in cancer treatment Ongoing research focuses on optimizing LNP formulations, ensuring their safety, effectiveness, and scalability for large-scale manufacturing and clinical use in lipid nanoparticles market. Apart from this, LNPs have been explored for their applications in gene delivery, immunotherapies, and targeted drug delivery.

Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market Key Players

Acuitas Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amgen Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma

Arcturus Therapeutics

Arranta Bio

Avanti Polar Lipids

BioNTech SE

CordenPharma International

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Evonik Industries AG

Exelead

Gattefossé

Genevant Sciences

Helix Biotech, Inc.

IOI Oleo GmbH

Lipoid GmbH

Merck KGaA

Moderna, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Precision NanoSystems Inc.

PTS

Sanofi SA

Sirnaomics

Wacker Chemie AG

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs)

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLCs)

Lipid Nano Emulsions (NLEs)

Liposomes

Double-Layered or Bilayer Lipid Nanoparticles (BLNs) Supported Lipid Bilayers (SLB) Hybrid Lipid Bilayers (HLB)

Others

By Application

Drug Delivery System

Gene Therapeutics Cancer Genetic Diseases Infectious Diseases Others

Cosmetics

Research

Others

By End Users

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetic manufacturers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

