Global Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Industry Report 2024: A $2.6 Billion Market in 2023 is Projected to Reach $17 Billion in 2032 - Latest Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Outlook

Additive Manufacturing Industry Sees $2.6B of 2023 Market Activity in 2023, Growing to $17B in 2032

The "Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector" report highlights current trends, opportunities, challenges, and the outlook of Additive Manufacturing, with the technology maturing to the point of providing on-demand manufacturing, reducing downtime, and enhancing operational efficiency through advanced part design.

It also addresses challenges such as material limitations, regulatory compliance, and the need for industry-specific certifications and standards, all of which are already being addressed. Additionally, the report includes a market forecast, highlighting the significant growth potential of AM in the energy sector, segmented by technology, material, and application.

The report reveals significant opportunities and potential for 3D printing in the Energy sector, and compelling insights into the transformative role of AM within it. The comprehensive study sheds light on the rapid evolution and potential impact of additive manufacturing technologies on the Oil & Gas, Nuclear and Renewable Energy landscapes.

The study's findings hold significant implications for energy providers, technology providers, investors and policymakers, indicating the need for proactive measures to harness the full potential of additive manufacturing in addressing the ever-evolving energy landscape. As the world confronts a move towards decarbonization and in an era defined by escalating and evolving geopolitical concerns, the integration of additive manufacturing is poised to make its mark on the way oil and gas, nuclear, and renewable entities conceptualize, develop, and deploy and maintain critical assets and equipment, whilst simultaneously pushing innovation of next-generation energy sources using advanced production technologies.

The report features a comprehensive written market analysis and a companion Excel file of historical market data as well as a 10-year forecast.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Current state of Additive Manufacturing Adoption in the Energy Sector; understanding the evolution of adoption.

Notable trends affecting AM adoption

How 3D Printing is supporting this transition

Energy and supply chain security

On-demand manufacturing

Benefits and Future Outlook

Challenges facing AM adoption within the Energy Sector

Aversion to risk

Challenges for 3D Printing in Oil and Gas

Moving Forward with Additive Manufacturing

IP challenges

Qualifications and standards

American Petroleum Institute

Lloyd's Register

Det Norske Veritas (DNV)

Total market forecast

Key Takeaways

Chapter Two: Understanding the Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing within the Energy Sector.

Opportunities within Oil & Gas

Supply Chain Optimization

Advanced designs

Aging Infrastructure

Sustainability and Decarbonization

Opportunities within Nuclear

3D printing and nuclear fuel design

Mitigating the cost of nuclear decommissioning

Opportunities within Renewables

Solar power

Wind

Hydro and Geothermal

Challenges in Implementing 3D Printing

Quality and Certification

Design and Training

Material Selection

Key Takeaways

Chapter Three: Exploring the current and future application space for Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector.

Oil and Gas

Additive moves from prototyping to production

On-Demand printing as a part replacement strategy

Accelerating Adoption Through Supplier Partnerships

Exploration and Drilling

Complex Drill Bits: Maximizing Penetration and Minimizing Wear

Downhole tools

Rig components

Production & Transportation

Nuclear

Current Applications of 3D Printing in Nuclear Energy

Fuel Fabrication

Control Rods and Cooling Systems

Potential Applications

Reactor Core Components

Instrumentation and Control Systems

Renewables

Wind Energy

Solar

Hydro

Forecast

Prototypes

Tools

End use parts

Key Takeaways

Chapter Four: Analysing the Additive Manufacturing Materials and Technologies Driving Adoption in the Energy Sector.

Metal 3D printing technologies

Powder Bed Fusion

High speed metal 3D printing

Binder Jetting

Large Format and Multi-axis Printing

Metal 3D printing hardware forecast

Polymer printers

Polymer Hardware Forecasts

Materials

Metal

Steel

Nickel Alloys

Cobalt Chromium

Titanium

Refractory Metals

Aluminium

Metal Materials Outlook

Polymer

General purpose Filament polymers: ABS, PETG, Nylon

Performance Filament Polymers; PEEK, PEI, and composites

Powder materials; Nylons, PEEKs, PEKKs

Resins

Polymer Materials Outlook

Key Takeaways

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Shell

GE Power & Renewable Energy

ExxonMobil

Baker Hughes

ConocoPhilips

American Petroleum Institute

DNV GL

Lloyd's Register

Stratasys

3D Systems

EOS

Desktop Metal

Markforged

