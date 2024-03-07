Global Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Industry Report 2024: A $2.6 Billion Market in 2023 is Projected to Reach $17 Billion in 2032 - Latest Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Outlook

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector: Market Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Additive Manufacturing Industry Sees $2.6B of 2023 Market Activity in 2023, Growing to $17B in 2032
The "Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector" report highlights current trends, opportunities, challenges, and the outlook of Additive Manufacturing, with the technology maturing to the point of providing on-demand manufacturing, reducing downtime, and enhancing operational efficiency through advanced part design.
It also addresses challenges such as material limitations, regulatory compliance, and the need for industry-specific certifications and standards, all of which are already being addressed. Additionally, the report includes a market forecast, highlighting the significant growth potential of AM in the energy sector, segmented by technology, material, and application.
The report reveals significant opportunities and potential for 3D printing in the Energy sector, and compelling insights into the transformative role of AM within it. The comprehensive study sheds light on the rapid evolution and potential impact of additive manufacturing technologies on the Oil & Gas, Nuclear and Renewable Energy landscapes.
The study's findings hold significant implications for energy providers, technology providers, investors and policymakers, indicating the need for proactive measures to harness the full potential of additive manufacturing in addressing the ever-evolving energy landscape. As the world confronts a move towards decarbonization and in an era defined by escalating and evolving geopolitical concerns, the integration of additive manufacturing is poised to make its mark on the way oil and gas, nuclear, and renewable entities conceptualize, develop, and deploy and maintain critical assets and equipment, whilst simultaneously pushing innovation of next-generation energy sources using advanced production technologies.
The report features a comprehensive written market analysis and a companion Excel file of historical market data as well as a 10-year forecast.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Current state of Additive Manufacturing Adoption in the Energy Sector; understanding the evolution of adoption.
Notable trends affecting AM adoption
- How 3D Printing is supporting this transition
- Energy and supply chain security
- On-demand manufacturing
- Benefits and Future Outlook
- Challenges facing AM adoption within the Energy Sector
- Aversion to risk
Challenges for 3D Printing in Oil and Gas
- Moving Forward with Additive Manufacturing
- IP challenges
- Qualifications and standards
- American Petroleum Institute
- Lloyd's Register
- Det Norske Veritas (DNV)
Total market forecast
Key Takeaways
Chapter Two: Understanding the Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing within the Energy Sector.
Opportunities within Oil & Gas
- Supply Chain Optimization
- Advanced designs
- Aging Infrastructure
- Sustainability and Decarbonization
Opportunities within Nuclear
- 3D printing and nuclear fuel design
- Mitigating the cost of nuclear decommissioning
Opportunities within Renewables
- Solar power
- Wind
Hydro and Geothermal
Challenges in Implementing 3D Printing
- Quality and Certification
- Design and Training
- Material Selection
Key Takeaways
Chapter Three: Exploring the current and future application space for Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector.
Oil and Gas
- Additive moves from prototyping to production
- On-Demand printing as a part replacement strategy
- Accelerating Adoption Through Supplier Partnerships
- Exploration and Drilling
- Complex Drill Bits: Maximizing Penetration and Minimizing Wear
- Downhole tools
- Rig components
Production & Transportation
Nuclear
- Current Applications of 3D Printing in Nuclear Energy
- Fuel Fabrication
- Control Rods and Cooling Systems
- Potential Applications
- Reactor Core Components
- Instrumentation and Control Systems
Renewables
- Wind Energy
- Solar
- Hydro
Forecast
Prototypes
Tools
End use parts
Key Takeaways
Chapter Four: Analysing the Additive Manufacturing Materials and Technologies Driving Adoption in the Energy Sector.
Metal 3D printing technologies
- Powder Bed Fusion
- High speed metal 3D printing
- Binder Jetting
- Large Format and Multi-axis Printing
- Metal 3D printing hardware forecast
- Polymer printers
- Polymer Hardware Forecasts
Materials
- Metal
- Steel
- Nickel Alloys
- Cobalt Chromium
- Titanium
- Refractory Metals
- Aluminium
- Metal Materials Outlook
Polymer
- General purpose Filament polymers: ABS, PETG, Nylon
- Performance Filament Polymers; PEEK, PEI, and composites
- Powder materials; Nylons, PEEKs, PEKKs
- Resins
Polymer Materials Outlook
Key Takeaways
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Shell
- GE Power & Renewable Energy
- ExxonMobil
- Baker Hughes
- ConocoPhilips
- American Petroleum Institute
- DNV GL
- Lloyd's Register
- Stratasys
- 3D Systems
- EOS
- Desktop Metal
- Markforged
