Zerify Unveils Strategic Initiative to Leverage Its Patent Portfolio and Combat Infringement

EDISON, N.J., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), an industry trailblazer in cybersecurity, particularly renowned for its secure video conferencing and endpoint security solutions, has initiated a proactive approach to capitalize on its patent assets and address instances of infringement.



With a legacy spanning 23 years, Zerify has pioneered and patented several pivotal cybersecurity technologies, including “Out-of-Band” Authentication, Desktop Keystroke Encryption, Mobile Keystroke Encryption and Secure Blockchain. Recent investigations have revealed potential instances of infringement, involving notable technology giants, with one particularly significant case involving a major financial services provider.

Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, asserts, "Such flagrant disregard for intellectual property rights will not be tolerated. Those familiar with our standards understand that we are unwavering in our commitment to safeguarding our innovations. As evidenced by our history, we successfully litigated against one of the world's largest technology firms for patent infringement in 2016, resulting in a favorable settlement."

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company’s identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company’s pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.

