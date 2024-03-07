STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Initiative to Expand Treatment Coverage

HORSHAM, Pa., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced an initiative aimed at expanding insurance coverage for essential treatments for conditions such as mycosis fungoides, lichen planus, alopecia areata, and cutaneous T-Cell lymphoma (CTCL), with an initial targeted focus on expanding coverage for vitiligo and atopic dermatitis, skin diseases effecting up to 3 and 16 million people in the United States respectively1. The Company is leveraging its extensive patient database and engaging in targeted governmental relations efforts, this initiative focuses on broadening Current Procedural Terminology (“CPT”) code coverage to increase patient access to advanced treatments and enable higher provider reimbursement rates.



“Our focus extends beyond merely seeking expanded insurance coverage; we're advocating for the enhancement of patient quality of life and ensuring access to essential dermatologic treatments," stated Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STRATA. "By encouraging our patients to voice their needs and by proactively collaborating with policymakers, we're dedicated to guaranteeing that each person can access the medically necessary care they require.” Dr. Rafaeli continued, “We are encouraged by our initial outreach effort to a segment of our patient database and are using those results to engage with our elected officials to help these individuals and others similarly situated.”

Building on the momentum of the healthcare industry's notable achievements in re-evaluating CPT codes, the Company is focused on expanding the coverage of phototherapy treatments under codes 96920, 96921, and 96922 which are uniquely dedicated to, and are reflective in value of excimer laser procedures for small, medium and larger affected skin area. Through a comprehensive direct-to-consumer outreach initiative, the Company intends to expand on its initial outreach efforts by leveraging its vast network of over 270,000 patients to broaden patient access to medically necessary treatments and equitable reimbursement rates that accurately reflect the proven value and effectiveness of phototherapy treatments.

Over the past two months, as part of this advocacy initiative STRATA has sent over 1,000 legislative support letters to congressional and senate delegates on behalf of its patients. Emphasizing the importance of this initiative and the critical role of phototherapy, Dr. Elisabeth G. Richard, Treasurer and Board of Directors of the Photodermatology Society and Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, stated, "Vitiligo affects more than 1 in every 100 people. Phototherapy has been the cornerstone of therapy for decades and remains an indispensable part of current therapy. Reductions in insurance coverage for all modes of phototherapy instantly restrict access to this irreplaceable therapy for patients suffering from this chronic autoimmune condition.”

The STRATA team is committed to this cause and is actively engaging with multiple prominent patient advocacy societies and the broader dermatology community, to enhance patient access to XTRAC treatments.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

