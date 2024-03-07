BioAtla Announces Poster Presentations at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Five abstracts accepted for poster presentation highlight Company’s proprietary Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) technology

Differentiated preclinical activity for CAB anti-Nectin4-antibody drug conjugate (ADC) with superior efficacy to enfortumab vedotin analogue in a patient derived pancreatic cancer model

No clinical and histopathologic signs of toxicities in non-human primates with conditionally active tetravalent B7-H3 x CD3 T-cell engager (BA3142)



SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced preclinical poster presentations at the upcoming 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California from April 5–10, 2024.

Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Using a novel NextGen linker system to generate a Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) anti-Nectin4-ADC demonstrates improved efficacy in pancreatic PDX cancer models and improved tolerability and toxicity profile in non-human primates Authors:

Jing Wang, Jian Chen, Gerhard Frey, Haizhen Liu, Charles Xing, Kathryn Woodard, Cathy Chang, William J. Boyle, and Jay M. Short Poster Number:

743 / 29 Session:

PO.ET02.06 - Tumor Microenvironment Date / Time:

Sunday, April 7, 2024 / 1:30 – 5:00 PM PT Location:

Section 29





Poster Title:

Novel Conditionally Active Tetravalent B7-H3 x CD3 T-cell Engagers Targeting Solid Tumors Authors:

Ana Paula Cugnetti, Haizhen Liu, Patricia McNeeley, Charles Xing, Kathryn Woodard, Cathy Chang, Gerhard Frey, William J. Boyle, and Jay M. Short Poster Number:

6340 / 1 Session:

PO.CL06.08 - Antibodies 2 Date / Time:

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 / 1:30 – 5:00 PM PT Location:

Section 41





Poster Title:

Novel Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) tetravalent T-cell engagers targeting solid tumors Authors:

Ana Paula Cugnetti, Haizhen Liu, Patricia McNeeley, Charles Xing, Kathryn Woodard, Cathy Chang, Gerhard Frey, William J. Boyle, and Jay M. Short Poster Number:

744 / 30 Session:

PO.ET02.06 - Tumor Microenvironment Date / Time:

Sunday, April 7, 2024 / 1:30 – 5:00 PM PT Location:

Section 29





Poster Title:

Targeting novel senescence markers by Conditionally Active Biologics eliminates senescence-associated secretory phenotype in in vitro and in vivo models Authors:

Jian Chen, Jing Wang, Haizhen Liu, Cathy Chang, William J. Boyle and Jay M. Short Poster Number:

2969 / 16 Session:

PO.MCB04.02 - Cellular Stress Responses 2 Date / Time:

Monday, April 8, 2024 / 1:30 – 5:00 PM PT Location:

Section 15





Poster Title:

Development of a humanized anti-IL-22 antibody for cancer and inflammation therapy Authors:

Jian Chen, Cathy Chang, Gerhard Frey, Haizhen Liu, Jing Wang, William J. Boyle and Jay M. Short Poster Number:

1405 / 3 Session:

PO.IM01.05 - Inflammation, Host Factors, and Epigenetic Influences on Cancer Development and Treatment Date / Time:

Monday, April 8, 2024 / 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT Location:

Section 5

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the “Publication” section of the Company’s website at www.bioatla.com once the presentations have concluded.

About BioAtla®, Inc.

BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through our contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB technology and products with greater than 750 patents filed, more than 475 of which have been issued. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing, mecbotamab vedotin, BA3011, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, BA3021, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). The Phase 2 stage CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, BA3071, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. The company’s first bispecific T-cell engager antibody, BA3182, is currently in Phase 1 development. BA3182 targets EpCAM, which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit www.bioatla.com .

