Elys BMG Group Announces Approval For Grand Central’s H Street Sportsbook in Washington, DC.

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys BMG Group, Inc. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (OTC: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announces that Grand Central Sportsbook in Washington D.C. (“Grand Central”) has been granted provisional approval to open its H Street sportsbook by the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, Regulation and Oversight Division. As previously announced, this represents the third independently owned sportsbook venue in Washington, D.C. powered by Elys’ Gameboard betting technology.

The grand opening of Grand Central H Street, located at 625-D H Street NE in Washington, D.C., is expected to take place ahead of the 2024 March Madness tournament and which will be announced along with planned promotions and events within the coming days.

The Company is preparing to sequentially open multiple new retail sportsbook operations in Washington D.C. and other states throughout 2024 and looks forward to launching its online sportsbook in Colorado on a B2C basis through the Market Access Agreement with Caesars Entertainment.

About Elys BMG Group, Inc.

Elys BMG Group, Inc. is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as online sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and online slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in three states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. The Company provides sports betting software, online casino software, services for commercial and tribal casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.

Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative online casino and sportsbook software. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_BMG; Instagram @elys_BMG; LinkedIn Elys_BMG; YouTube @Elys_BMG; and on Facebook @ElysBMG.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Elys. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Beatriz Oni

Account Communications Manager

561-838-3325

i.relations@elysgame.com



