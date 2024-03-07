Bionano Announces Extensive Lineup of Content at American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Meeting Including Live Product Showcase Featuring the Company’s New Stratys™ System

Bionano will host a pre-conference scientific session that will include a live product demonstration of the Stratys™ system for high throughput optical genome mapping (OGM) and findings from early access customers



The pre-conference event will also include a 2024 corporate overview from Bionano’s chief executive officer, Dr. Erik Holmlin, presentations from Dr. Brynn Levy at Columbia University Medical Center, Dr. Ulrich Broeckel at Medical College of Wisconsin, Dr. Susan Crocker at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, Dr. Liz McCready at Hamilton Health Science Center, and Dr. Zeid Hamadeh at Vancouver General Hospital covering the utility of OGM and VIA™ software and the adoption, implementation, and advanced research capabilities of the Stratys system, and will conclude with a fireside chat with panelists hosted by Bionano’s chief medical officer, Dr. Alka Chaubey

In a sponsored session, Dr. Chaubey will cover findings from large multi-site clinical studies using OGM as well as features of the Stratys system. Dr. Tara Spence from Vancouver General Hospital will present insights into her laboratory’s adoption of Stratys and its potential impact on hematological malignancy analysis

A scientific platform presentation will feature Drs. Hamadeh and Spence discussing OGM’s utility for the genotyping of hematological neoplasms

Dr. Holmlin will participate with Dr. Nancy Mendelsohn, president of the ACMG Foundation, in the foundation’s educational and clinical laboratory genetics and genomics (LGG) awards ceremony by presenting the fellowship awards sponsored by Bionano



Eleven scientific posters featuring results from OGM applications in cancer, postnatal applications and genetic disorders will be presented at the conference



SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation in the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting 2024 with a broad range of content covering optical genome mapping’s (OGM) utility for research areas including cancer, rare genetic disease and constitutional disorders. ACMG’s Annual Meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in clinical genetics research. The ACMG conference will be held March 12-16, 2024, in Toronto, Canada.

All scientific posters will be presented in Exhibit Halls DE. Poster presentations and scientific workshop sessions on OGM include:

Poster Number Title Authors Presented P573 Genome-wide short tandem repeat expansion screening using optical genome mapping Yu J. March 14, 2024

10:30 AM-12:00 PM ET



P583 Clinical utility of optical genome mapping as an additional test to standard cytogenetic workup of hematological malignancies Toruner G. March 14, 2024

10:30 AM- 12:00 PM ET P839 A curated research catalogue of structural variation detected by optical genome mapping Pang A. March 14, 2024

10:30 AM-12:00 PM ET



P088 A comprehensive approach to evaluate genetic abnormalities in plasma cell neoplasms using optical genome mapping and next-generation sequencing Zou Y. March 15, 2024

10:30 AM-12:00 PM ET



P608 Optical genome mapping for genome-wide structural variation analysis in hematologic malignancies: results of a prospective study and potential impact on diagnosis and management Sahoo T.



March 15, 2024

10:30 AM-12:00 PM ET P656 Improved diagnostic paradigm using optical genome mapping (OGM) for cytogenomic testing for recurrent pregnancy loss and infertility



Crocker S.



March 15, 2024

10:30 AM-12:00 PM ET



P694 Case report: unraveling a complex chromosomal rearrangement case using optical genome mapping



Ozcan Z. March 15, 2024

10:30 AM- 12:00 PM ET



P742 Assessing stability of frozen samples for Bionano optical single DNA mapping for diagnosis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Type 1 Cook S. March 15, 2024

10:30 AM-12:00 PM ET



P746 Genome wide, high-throughput, high-resolution structural variation detection at low variant allele fraction for oncology samples Hastie A. March 15, 2024

10:30 AM-12:00 PM ET



P842 Unified comprehensive analysis of NGS and optical genome mapping data for constitutional applications using Bionano VIA™ software Norgaard Z. March 15, 2024

10:30 AM-12:00 PM ET



P850 Accelerated optical genome mapping analysis with Stratys Compute and Guided Assembly Senol Cali D. March 15, 2024

10:30 AM-12:00 PM ET



Session Title Presenter Presented Sponsored Workshop LIVE Bionano product showcase – Stratys™ revealed: exclusive first look at the future of OGM Chaubey A., Broeckel U., Crocker S., Hamadeh Z., Holmlin E., Jiandani D., Levy B., McCready L., Sahoo T. March 12, 2024

8:00 AM- 12:30 PM ET

Delta Hotel by Marriott- Kensington Ballroom Plenary Session



2024 ACMG Foundation Awards and Presidential Plenary Session Holmlin E. March 13, 2024

10:00-12:00 PM ET

Exhibit Hall FG Platform Presentation A Canadian lab’s clinical validation experience with optical genome mapping as a front-line diagnostic test for hematological neoplasms Hamadeh Z., Spence T. March 14, 2024

4:15-5:45 PM ET

MTCC- 714/716 Sponsored Workshop Revolutionizing cytogenomics with Stratys™: unveiling a new frontier in structural variant assessment through optical genome mapping at scale Chaubey A., Spence T., March 15, 2024

10:45-11:15 AM ET

Exhibit Theater 2



Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, added, “We are proud to debut our new high throughput system for OGM, Stratys, at ACMG this year, and to host sessions featuring customers from our Stratys early access program presenting data from work conducted on the system. Researchers and scientists continue to push forward cutting-edge research in the human genetics space and we believe the capabilities of the Stratys system will unlock even more exciting research advancements. We look forward to these customers sharing their findings with the ACMG community.”

More details on Bionano’s conference events can be found here.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. Bionano’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. Bionano offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, Bionano also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Bionano also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. Bionano additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis technology.

