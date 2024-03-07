Isoflavones Market Size Worth $2.44 Billion by 2033; The Popularity of Plant-Based Diets & Dietary Supplements to Propel Growth

Newark, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.50 billion in 2023 global isoflavones market will reach USD 2.44 billion in 2033. Plant substances that exist naturally and are categorized as phytoestrogens are called isoflavones. Legume plants, such as lentils, chickpeas, and soybeans, are their main source. the three primary isoflavone classes: glycitein, daidzein, and genistein. Isoflavones are capable of acting as antioxidants. They can be used in various applications due to their water-soluble nature. They find application in functional foods such as soy-based products and dietary supplements and maybe in the creation of pharmaceuticals. Isoflavones may help women going through menopause and individuals with hormonal abnormalities by helping to regulate hormone activity. Furthermore, isoflavones promote bone health, act as antioxidants to fight oxidative stress, and may influence cholesterol levels to support cardiovascular health. Certain studies even point to a possible prevention of cancer, specifically prostate and breast cancer.



Request to Download Sample Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14080



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.50 Billion Market Size in 2033 USD 2.44 Billion CAGR 5% No. of Pages in Report 239 Segments Covered by Source, Application, Form, Regions Drivers The increasing awareness about isoflavones and their health benefits Opportunities The growing research and development Restraints Side effects of isoflavones

Key Insight of the Global Isoflavones Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region's dominance in the market is mostly due to its extensive soybean agriculture, which is a major source of isoflavones. Isoflavones are widely consumed because of the growing popularity of plant-based diets and an increased emphasis on health and well-being, which align with the potential benefits of isoflavones. North America is still the leader in the use of isoflavones, given the region's strong infrastructure for research and development and ongoing studies on the benefits of isoflavones to health. One factor influencing isoflavone usage in the area is the firmly established dietary supplement sector, which provides handy and concentrated plant versions.



In 2023, the soy segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 0.55 billion.



The source segment is divided into soy, red clover, and others. In 2023, the soy segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 0.55 billion.



In 2023, the pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and revenue of 0.66 billion.



The application segment is divided into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverages. In 2023, the pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and revenue of 0.66 billion.



In 2023, the powder segment dominated the market with the largest share of 58% and revenue of 0.87 billion.



The form segment is divided into powder and liquid. In 2023, the powder segment dominated the market with the largest share of 58% and revenue of 0.87 billion.



Procure Complete Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14080/single



Advancement in market



The international agricultural technology introduced the Soy Innovation Challenge 2023 think tank Yield Lab Institute. Its goal is to support, advance, and finance the most innovative concepts, inventions, and goods for soy meal's future markets, including personal care and cosmetics. There is a chance to win both cash and in-kind rewards in this competition.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing knowledge regarding isoflavones and their advantages for health.



Isoflavones positively affect bone, heart, and hormone imbalance management. Due to these advantages, their appeal has grown as more people look for potent drugs and dietary supplements to enhance their overall wellness and health. Isoflavones are popular because of their phyto-estrogenic qualities, which are especially advantageous for women's health at times like menopause. Furthermore, isoflavones easily fit into plant-based diets, which are becoming increasingly popular due to sustainability concerns. Therefore, throughout the projection period, the market's growth would be driven by the growing awareness of isoflavones and their health benefits.



Restraints: Isoflavone side effects.



The effects of isoflavone ingestion vary from person to person and depend on food and lifestyle choices. The use of isoflavones is made more difficult by these factors. Since everyone reacts to these chemicals differently, judgements made by consumers may be influenced by the lack of information regarding their efficacy or possible negative effects. Isoflavone consumption may be discouraged in those with pre-existing thyroid disorders due to the possibility of interfering with thyroid hormones. Similar health issues will constrain the expansion and development of the global isoflavones market.



Opportunities: The expanding field of research and development.



Scientific developments and the expanding body of research and development regarding the health impacts of isoflavones boost the substance's acceptance in the market. These factors lend credibility to the substance as an efficient bioactive molecule with prospective health advantages. In addition, cooperative initiatives take market developments into account. Thus, increased R&D will contribute to the growth of the worldwide isoflavones market.



Challenges: Quality and processing issues.



Quality and processing issues arise as variations in isoflavone content during manufacturing and processing make it challenging for consumers to determine the optimal sources of these compounds. This variability may undermine confidence in the effectiveness of isoflavones, hindering their widespread adoption. The limited and inconclusive evidence for certain health claims, particularly regarding cancer prevention, poses a substantial hurdle. Therefore, Quality and processing issues will challenge the market's growth.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14080



Some of the major players operating in the global isoflavones market are:



• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

• BASF SE

• Biomax Life Sciences Limited

• Cargill, Inc.

• DSM

• Herbo Nutra

• International Flavors and Fragrances

• Nexira Inc

• NutraScience Labs

• Shanghai Freemen



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Source



• Soy

• Red Clover

• Others



By Application



• Pharmaceuticals

• Nutraceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Food & Beverages



By Form



• Powder

• Liquid



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/14080



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com