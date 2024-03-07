Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Cancer Immunotherapy PV-10 Abstract for HNSCC at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting

Moffitt’s preclinical findings strongly suggest PV-10 induces immunogenic cell death-associated immunogenicity in HPV-positive and HPV-negative HNSCC in vitro and in vivo



KNOXVILLE, TN, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that data from preclinical research on PV-10 (rose bengal sodium) for the treatments of human papillomavirus (“HPV”)-positive and HPV-negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (“HNSCC”) will be presented at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”), to be held April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.

The abstract, which was accepted for a poster presentation, is titled “PV 10 induces endoplasmic reticulum stress and autophagy, triggering immunogenic cell death and anti-tumor immunity in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma” (Abstract #6742, Topic Track: Immunology, Session: Vaccines, Antigens, and Antigen Presentation 2).

The work underlying this poster presentation is part of research conducted by Christine Chung, M.D., Chair, Department of Head and Neck-Endocrine Oncology and Program Leader of Head and Neck Oncology and members of the Chung laboratory at Moffitt Cancer Center (“Moffitt”) in Tampa, Florida.

According to Moffitt’s abstract, “…in vitro findings reveal that PV-10 induces cytotoxicity in both mEER and MTE-RAS cells. Notably, PV-10 promotes a significant increase in [reactive oxygen species], leading to an elevation in late apoptotic cells. Markers of immunogenic cell death (ICD), including a statistically significant increase in the release of damage-associated molecular pattern molecules HMGB1 and ATP, as well as enhanced surface expression of calreticulin, HSP-70, and HSP-90, were observed. At the molecular level, a remarkable activation of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress, pro-apoptotic protein, and autophagy markers were observed. Intratumoral PV-10 injection in vivo has shown significant tumor regression in both mEER and MTE-RAS tumors, and a complete response was noticed in some mice, indicating that PV-10 induces potent ICD in both mEER and MTE-RAS tumors.”

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-catalysts called halogenated xanthenes. Provectus’s lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium.

Provectus’s medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo development programs in oncology, hematology, full-thickness cutaneous wound healing, and canine cancers; and in vitro discovery programs in infectious diseases, tissue regeneration and repair, and proprietary targets.

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, ClinicalTrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “aim,” “likely,” “outlook,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “budget,” “plan,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “project,” “projection,” “predict,” “potential,” “targeting,” “intend,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

The safety and efficacy of Provectus’s drug agents and/or their uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any revenue levels.

Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Item 1A of:

#####

Contact:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Heather Raines, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (866) 594-5999