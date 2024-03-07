Global Organic Skin Care Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 21.21 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8.93%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic skincare can be defined as skincare products free of any additives, preservatives, and chemicals. Products for skincare that are 100 per cent organic have a shelf life of three to six months because they don't include any preservatives. Since they don't include chemicals, organic skincare products lessen skin rashes and allergies. A product is considered organic if it comes from a natural source or living organisms without using chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers. Organic essential oils, vegetable oils, fatty acids, and vitamins can all be found in organic skincare products. These goods are favourable to the environment. Natural skin care products gently hydrate, nourish, and care for the skin.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/organic-skin-care-market/request-sample

The increasing use of e-commerce platforms is driving growth in the market.

According to Straits Research, “The global organic skin care market size was valued at USD 9.82 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 21.21 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.93%.” Due to the increasing number of beauty blogs and social media accounts that highlight the advantages of using organic products, there has been a paradigm shift in consumers' knowledge of health and wellbeing. It is a significant industry driver for organic skin care. One of the main places consumers look to find the best things that may not be offered in malls and retail stores on the internet. Consequently, one of the key drivers driving the growth of the global skin care industry is e-commerce. The sector is anticipated to benefit from several technological advancements to extend skin care products' shelf life.

Increasing purchasing power, awareness about paraben-free products etc., are driving the market growth.

Some key reasons propelling the market include an increase in disposable income, a rise in the demand for and awareness of organic skincare, and a desire to use skincare devoid of parabens, preservatives, and other harmful ingredients. Because of globalization, there is a greater understanding of green and organic skincare. Organic skin care products have long been produced in Japan and South Korea. However, there has been a rise in global awareness of these items recently.

Consumers increasingly expect clean skin care since they know the negative impacts of parabens and other toxic cosmetic ingredients. Additionally, organic skincare is significantly more effective. These goods are typically more expensive than the standard goods in the market. Another growth factor projected is the rise in disposable income. It is projected that these elements would propel the industry and serve as its main drivers.

Growth opportunities for the global organic skincare market

The growing demand for organic skin care in the Asia-Pacific region is creating growth opportunities

The producers of organic skincare products are concentrating on growing their customer base by highlighting the prospects offered by Asia-Pacific rising markets. The new competitors are introducing products to raise awareness of non-synthetic skin care products and sustainability. Due to this trend, several companies now provide a wide range of organic products designed specifically for men, including face wash, serum, and facial cleaning oil.

Regional analysis of the global organic skincare market

According to the region, the global organic skin care market is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The cosmetics sector in Asia-Pacific is one of the most diverse and dynamic in the world, with a wide range of popular categories such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics, deodorants, and perfumes most widely used here. As a result, the area continues to hold promise as a global market for organic skin care goods. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to see the quickest growth during the projection period. The demand for organic skincare in this area is driven by an ageing population, rising millennial populations, growing awareness of organic products, and an increasing number of working women. Additionally, this market is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period due to rising spending on regional branding and advertising campaigns for organic skincare products. Furthermore, China is the market leader in Asia-Pacific, followed by Japan, South Korea, and other countries.

Key Highlights

The global organic skin care market is divided into three parts based on product, distribution channel and region. Further, based on product, the market is divided into Face Cleanser, Face Serum, Face Cream & Moisturizers, Body Wash, Body Cream & Moisturizers and Others. The face cream & moisturizers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

The market is divided into Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacy & Drugstore and Others based on the distribution channel. The supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

According to the region, the market is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the predicted period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest.

Competitive analysis of the global organic skincare market

Some key players contributing majorly to the global organic skin care market are The Hain Celestial Group; The Estee Lauder Companies; Purity Cosmetics, Yves Rocher; True Botanicals; Tata Harper; Weleda AG; Shiseido Company Limited; Arbonne International; and Natura & Co.

Recent developments in some of the key players:

In February 2022, the microbiome-friendly skincare company Haeckels received a modest investment from The Estée Lauder Companies. It will enable Haeckels to broaden the scope of its recently released skincare line, boost manufacturing to meet demand, and enter new foreign markets.

the microbiome-friendly skincare company Haeckels received a modest investment from The Estée Lauder Companies. It will enable Haeckels to broaden the scope of its recently released skincare line, boost manufacturing to meet demand, and enter new foreign markets. In January 2022, e.l.f. Cosmetics announced its commitment to 100% clean beauty, which means that all of the brand's products—cosmetics and skin care—will meet the highest clean standards by adhering to the European Union Cosmetics Regulation (EUCR) and FDA criteria.

In May 2022, Weleda will grow its activities in the UK with a new, bigger warehouse.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Face Cleanser

Face Serum

Face Cream & Moisturizers

Body Wash

Body Cream & Moisturizers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

The Middle East & Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/organic-skin-care-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone:

+1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com