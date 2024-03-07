American Oncology Network Announces Leaders Participating in ACCC’s Annual Meeting & Cancer Center Business Summit

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is pleased to announce its leaders who participated in the Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) 50th Annual Meeting & Cancer Center Business Summit. Alti Rahman, MBA, MHA, CSSBB, and Susan Sabo-Wagner, MSN, RN, OCN, NEA-BC, were selected to be session panelists and are active members of the ACCC planning task force for the Summit, and Anne Marie Rainey, AON’s director of value-based care, serves on the ACCC board.

The Summit, held from February 28 to March 1 at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., gathered healthcare leaders, health policy experts and key influencers in cancer care delivery for educational and networking opportunities, according to the ACCC event website. The Summit’s purpose was to analyze innovative solutions to cancer care challenges.

Rahman, AON’s chief strategy & innovation officer, participated as a panelist in the sessions “Deep Dive 3: Payer, Manufacturer, and Supply Chain Challenges”; and “Deep Dive 6: Artificial and Business Intelligence Technology.”

Sabo-Wagner, AON’s vice president of clinical innovation, joined Rahman as a panelist in the session “Deep Dive 6: Artificial and Business Intelligence Technology.”

“It is an honor to have been invited to share my expertise and perspective as a panelist at the Annual Meeting & Cancer Center Business Summit,” said Rahman. “The Summit lays the groundwork to dive into pressing issues that face cancer care while exploring innovative solutions to the challenges that face our industry. I enjoyed having the opportunity to engage in dynamic conversations and exchange best practices with fellow panelists and attendees.”

“We are excited to have our leaders serve as panelists of this prestigious event,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “This is a testament to the depth of experience and thought leadership within our organization and illustrates our commitment to driving positive change within the industry. I am confident that our leaders made significant contributions to the discussions and inspired fellow industry peers.”

For more information about AON, visit www.AONcology.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 220 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at AONcology.com.

