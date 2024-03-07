Reviva to Present at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 17-19, 2024, in Dana Point, CA.



36th Annual ROTH Conference

Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT

Location: Dana Point, CA

Webcast Link: Click Here

Please contact your ROTH representative to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Reviva management.

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD

www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Bruce Mackle

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Politi

kpoliti@lifescicomms.com

(646) 876-4783