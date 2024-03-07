Strainsforpains, Inc. Investors Update: Strainsforpains, Inc. Showing Strong Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- (E-Buy Homes, Inc. DBA/Strainsforpains, Inc.) (OTC Markets: EBYH)

Strainsforpains, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of a substantial $130,000 distribution order from Exploration Solutions, LLC, (ESLLC) a Brooklyn, NY based distributor of health and wellness products. The initial order, comprising over 3000 units of CBD body cream, is set to be distributed across pharmacies and wellness centers in the Tri State area. Notable locations include Central Pharmacy of Brooklyn, DIV Pharmacy of Flatbush, Sky Pharmacy of Bay Parkway, and other reputable dispensaries and health centers throughout New York City.

Mr. Shainberg, President of Strainsforpains, remarked, “With the $65,000 order in the last quarter of 2023 and this $130,000 order, we are well-positioned to surpass our initial projections of $500,000 in sales for 2024. The positive responses from stores, dispensaries and customers have fueled our determination to diversify our CBD product line into other CBD later in 2024”.

The company is set to expand its product range to include digestible options, leveraging its water-soluble nano liposomal encapsulation and proprietary intellectual technology, to enhance absorption by an impressive 80%. Strainsforpains has engaged in discussions with prominent dispensaries, such as Columbia Care and Housing Works in New York City to broaden its reach and cater to a wider audience in need of its unique products.

Mr. Shainberg emphasized “The introduction of diversified products, coupled with strategic partnerships with hemp farmers in Virginia and Pennsylvania, positions our company for rapid growth in 2024. We are proud to have established strong partnerships ensuring a resilient and optimized supply chain, with products stored both at our 7 acre Pennsylvania facility and our New York City locations.”

Furthermore, Strainsforpains has developed a proprietary app incorporating advanced artificial intelligence, collaborating with pain management departments at hospitals and health care professionals. The app integrates artificial intelligence to expand the selection of cannabis varietals, positioning itself as a leading educational tool for pain management operations at hospitals and with doctors specializing in pain relief, as expressed by Mr. Shainberg, President of Strainsforpains.

Overview of Strainsforpains, Inc.: Please visit our website at http://www.strainsforpains.com/. Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare data technology Company located in New York, N.Y. The Company’s objectives are to provide doctors, nurses, dispensaries, and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of cannabis combinations with major illnesses, in a user-friendly manner. The company owns a 7 acre facility in Pennsylvania that will be used for CBD product production. Mr. Shainberg is a member of the prestigious International Cannabinoid Research Society, https://icrs.co/.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Strainsforpains, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Strainsforpains, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Strainsforpains, Inc.’s ability to control, and those actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Strainsforpains, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets.

