Motiv Power Systems Delivers 5 Electric Step Vans to Shasta Linen Supply

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Power Systems , the leading OEM of trusted medium-duty electric trucks and buses driving the backbone of modern commerce, today announced the completed deployment of five electric delivery vehicles to Shasta Linen Supply , a leading commercial linen supply company delivering linens, uniforms, and other textiles to over 1,200 business and professional firms in California.

Shasta is paving the way as California-based companies begin to transition to electric in accordance with the state’s Advanced Clean Fleet (ACF) regulation. ACF requires fleets to have 50% of their vehicles be all-electric by 2031, and Shasta’s five Motiv trucks now make up half of their fleet — establishing Motiv Power Systems as the electric truck OEM partner of choice. Shasta has taken its existing landmark business and retrofitted the infrastructure to support the trucks from Motiv, now in operation across local routes in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys.

With the delivery and deployment of the Motiv-powered vehicles in late 2023, Shasta has already driven 9,600 miles and reduced an estimated 15,800 pounds of tailpipe emissions, and saved $4,800 on fuel costs. Shasta has consistently proven their commitment to sustainability through their environmentally-conscious choices of chemicals, recyclable materials, and now delivery vehicles. The fourth-generation, woman-owned linen supply company was recently awarded “Clean Power City: Carbon Free Transportation” at Sacramento Municipal Utility District’s 16th Annual Sustainable Business Awards for their use of Motiv’s electric trucks.

“Community and sustainability go hand-in-hand for the team here at Shasta — and electrifying our fleet with the Motiv vehicles brings us one step closer to cultivating a cleaner and greener environment,” said Noël Hammer Richardson, President and CEO of Shasta Linen Supply. “With funding and incentives available to help us go electric, we’ve experienced that Motiv’s electric trucks are quieter, cheaper to maintain, and easier to operate than the gasoline trucks they replace. From a business perspective, it’s the best thing to do.”

“Given the sheer weight of linens, building an electric truck that can handle the payload is an industry-wide challenge. Motiv rose to that challenge, and our partnership with Shasta Linen Supply has proven that the shift to EVs can be seamless when done right,” said Jim Castalez, Founder and Chief Technology and Revenue Officer of Motiv Power Systems. “Shasta is leading the charge for the electrification of the linens space, and we’re incredibly proud to be their EV van provider of choice every step of the way.”

To learn more about how Motiv Power Systems can help electrify your fleet, visit: www.motivps.com

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is the leading OEM of medium-duty electric trucks and buses. Specializing in electric step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks, and work trucks, Motiv accompanies industry leading fleets on their journey to electrification. Hundreds of Motiv vehicles are on the road daily, providing fleets best-in-class performance, range, and reliability.

The company’s solutions offer fleets up to 85 percent operations and maintenance cost savings, in addition to providing operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information about the company’s products, services, or career opportunities, please visit www.motivps.com .

About Shasta Linen Supply

Now owned and managed by the third and fourth generations, Shasta Linen Supply traces its origins back to the last century. It is a typical American story – a modern business greatly influenced by the character and industry of an immigrant entrepreneur.

Shasta Linen Supply is one of the top suppliers of linens and uniforms for restaurants, boutique hotels and medical institutions in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley. The company owes its success to its employees, superior customer service, quality products and its loyal customers. The company has an unwavering commitment to innovation, industry education, philanthropy and environmental activism. For further information please visit www.shastalinensupply.com .