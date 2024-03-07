Noom Strengthens Commercial Leadership Team with Trio of Executive Healthcare Appointments

NEW YORK, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better and healthier lives, is pleased to announce three key healthcare leadership appointments: Jodi Bryant as President, Healthcare, Matt Moran as Chief Strategy Officer, and Cody Fair as Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jodi and Matt to the Noom family while also celebrating Cody's well-earned promotion," said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom. "We strongly believe that this leadership trifecta of industry trailblazers in partnership with our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Linda Anegawa, will contribute to our continued success and growth, including by increasing our participation and leadership in the rapidly growing GLP-1 market."

With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Jodi Bryant’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Noom as the company continues to expand its focus on whole person health, reduced costs and improved long-term outcomes. In her new role at Noom, Jodi will lead the Healthcare team, overseeing the company's B2B and Clinical businesses. Prior to joining Noom, Jodi held various leadership positions at renowned organizations such as Mercer, Aetna, and Headspace Health, where she served as Chief Commercial Officer. Jodi has demonstrated a strong track record of success in scaling businesses and driving innovation in the healthcare landscape throughout her career.

Matt Moran brings over 20 years of experience leading, growing and operating businesses in the healthcare sector. In his role as Chief Strategy Officer at Noom, Matt will help evolve the strategy and direction of the organization. Matt joins Noom from his role as Senior Vice President of Health Plan Growth and Corporate Development for apree health, a leading advanced primary care and navigation company. At apree, Matt oversaw tremendous growth of the health plan business and advanced the strategy, partnerships and business development function. Prior to joining apree, he was a senior leader at Rally Health, an early pioneer in the health and wellness market. Matt has also held leadership roles at Prime Therapeutics and Health Care Service Corporation. Matt has experience in all facets of strategy, M&A, growth, and customer success.

Cody Fair brings a proven track record of success to his new role as Noom's Chief Commercial Officer. Having previously served as the Senior Vice President of Healthcare Sales and Services, as well as the Head of Employer Sales at Noom, he will lead the company's commercial division and drive growth initiatives across all segments. Prior to Noom, Cody worked at Springbuk, a healthcare data analytics company, where he played a crucial role in shaping the landscape of business development, mid-market sales, enterprise sales, and strategic accounts.

Noom’s three new healthcare team leaders will play an essential role in shaping the future direction of the company as it continues to expand its footprint in the industry and empower even more individuals to achieve their wellness goals.

