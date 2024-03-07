APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR FISHER SERVICE AWARD FOR MILITARY COMMUNITY SERVICE

Rockville, MD, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher House Foundation is accepting applications for the Fisher Service Award that recognizes and supports other nonprofits serving the military and veteran communities. Fisher House Foundation and Military Times Foundation will award $250,000 to innovative programs enhancing the quality of life for service members, veterans, and their families. Applications for the 2024 award cycle close March 21 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Fisher Service Award replaced the long-running Newman’s Own Award Program. Together, they have distributed more than $3 million to 205 nonprofit programs over the last 23 years.

As part of the award package, recipients of the Fisher Service Award will each also receive an advertising package valued at $50,000 from Military Times.

Recipients of the Newman’s Own Award have included many key players in the military nonprofit community such as Blue Star Families, Inc; Hope for the Warriors; Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund; the Tragedy and Assistance Program for Survivors; and many more. Fisher House Foundation anticipates that future recipients of the Fisher Service Award will continue this great tradition of recognizing excellence in service to our greatest national treasure, our service members, veterans, and their loved ones.

Award recipients will be chosen by a diverse and esteemed judging panel comprised of individuals who combine their knowledge to recognize programs that meet the dynamic needs of military and veteran communities. Moreover, the spouses of senior military leaders have traditionally helped judge submissions since the early 2000s, starting with Mrs. Mary Jo Myers, Mrs. Lynne Pace, and Mrs. Suzie Schwartz and most recently Mrs. Christine Grady, Mrs. Gina Allvin, Mrs. Kelly Hokanson, Mrs. Ann Morrison, and Mrs. Jennifer Saltzman.

Information on the application process and information about previous winners is available at https://fisherhouse.org/programs/fisher-service-award/.

About Fisher House Foundation:

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 96 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one receives treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since its inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About Military Times Foundation:

Military Times Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes to recognize, salute and highlight the exemplary service of active-duty personnel serving in each branch of the U.S. Armed Services and support other organizations conducting activities with similar goals. Military Times Foundation has a flagship program entitled Service Members of the Year, which recognizes and awards outstanding service members and veterans each year.

