Global Capacitive Sensors Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 42.50 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.31%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using non-contact capacitive proximity sensors, practically any item, regardless of material, may be identified as present or absent. They take advantage of the capacitance electrical property, which can change in response to a change in the electrical field around the active face of the sensor. By detecting an object's capacitance, a proximity sensor known as a capacitive sensor may tell whether it has electrically charged components.

Capacitive sensors have become popular due to their superior sensitivity, durability, and measurement accuracy compared to inductive or resistive sensors. These sensors are developing quickly to meet contemporary applications' complex user interface needs. Additionally, the demand for multi-touch displays with features like pinch to zoom is expected to increase, likely leading to growth in the consumer electronics industry. The growing need for capacitive sensors in consumer electronics products, including multi-touch displays, multi-media players, tablets, smartphones, and gaming consoles, is one of the critical drivers of the market's rise.

Popularity of Touch Screen Displays and Scratch-Resistant Non-Glass Surfaces Propels the Capacitive Sensors Market

According to Straits Research, “The global capacitive sensors market revenue was valued at USD 26.68 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 42.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” The effectiveness and value of a human-machine interface (HMI) significantly impact how much a product costs. Touch keys are becoming more and more crucial in embedded device HMIs. Capacitive touch technology may provide a simple user interface by letting users choose numbers with a touch or move overlays with a swipe. Renesas offers a range of tools to support the creation of touch systems. There are several suppliers of scratch-resistant capacitive touch sensors on the market. For instance, Ifm Electronic offers the Capacitive Touch Sensor KT5050, which has low maintenance requirements and is impact, scratch, wear, and wear-resistant. Scratch resistance sensors are now more in demand because of this vendor's offering.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific capacitive sensors industry share is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. China, which leads the world in capacitive sensor manufacture and has an extensive electronic consumer base, considerably impacts the market. It is thought that the country's significant industrial bases in food and beverage, aerospace and military, automotive, electronics, and other industries would assist in further accelerating market expansion. Given that it is a significant provider of semiconductors, computers, electronics, and other products, Japan is anticipated to have a considerable market share. India is one of the primary countries that dominate the production of electronics and cars. India is one of the largest markets in the Asia-Pacific for consumer electronics as well. South Korea has grown dramatically. Manufacturing steel, autos, chemicals, semiconductors, mobile devices, and semiconductors has shown the country's capacity to compete worldwide.

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period. The robust innovation environment that has fostered the development of capacitive sensors in various applications is the primary cause. Strategic federal investments in cutting-edge technology and the presence of brilliant scientists and business people from all over the world support this ecosystem. The United States presently holds the bulk of the market share due to the extensive usage of technology like smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets having inbuilt capacitive sensors.

Leading European nations with large market shares include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. The pharmaceutical business, which produced 31% of all high-tech goods in 2020, dominated the market, according to the European Union. The other sectors with shares exceeding 10% were aviation, scientific instruments, electronics, and telecommunications. Modern manufacturing technology adoption will influence the market growth rate most during the anticipated time frame.

Key Highlights

By type, the global capacitive sensors market is categorized into Touch Sensors, Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, and Others. The Touch Sensors segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the global capacitive sensors market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, and Others. The Consumer Electronics segment holds the largest share in the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The major market players are Fujitsu Limited, Omron Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Baumer Electric AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Microchip Technology Inc.

Market News

In August 2022, 32-Bit 5V RX660 MCUs with Outstanding Noise Resistance from Renesas was introduced for commercial and household appliances.

In August 2022, Microchip launched new CXLTM Smart Memory Controllers for use in data centers, allowing modern CPUs to improve application workloads.

In July 2022, Fujitsu developed a novel technique that correctly estimates human body locations from point cloud data using millimeter-wave sensors.

Global Capacitive Sensors Market: Segmentation

By Type

Touch Sensor

Motion Sensor

Position Sensor

Others

By End-user

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

