Teladoc Health Expands Obesity & Weight Management Capabilities

PURCHASE, NY, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced expanded capabilities designed to help employers and health plans manage rising demand for anti-obesity medication such as glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists and support safe, sustainable weight loss and cardiometabolic health improvement for members. New features include helping plan sponsors and pharmacy benefit managers manage and optimize the growing complexity and costs associated with obesity management, as well as care coordination with non-Teladoc Health physicians and lab testing. The multidisciplinary care model is designed by clinicians experienced in obesity medicine and delivered with a tailored approach to weight management.



“This is a medical and wellness approach that differs from other weight loss approaches currently in the market. Clients can provide their populations with comprehensive and integrated clinical care, that also addresses wellbeing, mental health and social drivers of health in a personalized manner,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, Teladoc Health Chief Medical Officer. “The program is designed to deliver person to person support alongside technology support in the form of digitally connected smart scales, digital meal planning tools and connectivity with wearables. The program is designed to deliver sustained results by addressing comorbidities and cultural preferences, while minimizing side effects and costs associated with medications.”

The new capabilities announced today add to the weight management solution that Teladoc Health has continued to evolve to address rapid scientific advances and dynamic market needs. The Comprehensive Weight Management solution is customized for health plans and employers to meet the needs of their populations and reduce the cost of care for obesity-related medical expenses by going beyond care coordination to deliver:

An evidence-based, personally tailored approach inclusive of comprehensive support from providers experienced in obesity management, health coaching, medical nutrition therapy, and integrated, highly accessible mental health support. This multidisciplinary clinical care team is built from Teladoc Health’s extensive network of providers experienced in and delivering coordinated, member-centered care.

Maximized efficacy of GLP-1s and other anti-obesity medications, through optional provider-led efficient prescribing, enhanced member support, and direct Pharmacy Benefit Manager integration.

A comprehensive approach to weight loss with an integrated emphasis on lifestyle modification that addresses the foundational pillars of cardiometabolic health: nutrition, activity, sleep, and stress.

A single, unified member experience that removes the gaps in care inherent in moving from one program or solution to another and enables members to seamlessly manage health across primary care (for those with Teladoc Health Primary360) and other co-morbid chronic conditions like hypertension, and diabetes.

It is estimated that more than 40% of American adults have obesity. This serious, complex life-threatening disease can lead to heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and more. It is a lifelong disease with periods of elevated risk, control, and recurrence, and requires an individualized, longitudinal approach to care, which Teladoc Health consistently provides.

The solution will be made available to members through their health plans or employers. More information on Teladoc Health’s obesity and weight management programs can be found here.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

Source: Teladoc Health, Inc. – General

Contact

Carolyn Edwards

PR@teladochealth.com

+1 321-795-1952