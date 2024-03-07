TOMI Expands SteraMist iHP Corporate Service Contracts and Clients

Company announces new partners including The University of Texas and Rising Pharmaceuticals

FREDERICK, Md., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced an expansion in its SteraMist iHP Corporate Service contracts, reaffirming its position as a leading provider of decontamination services to corporate clients in the life sciences industry.

SteraMist iHP technology is becoming the standard decontamination technology in the life sciences sector and academic institutions with a broad spectrum of clients equipped with mobile systems, custom integrations, and service contracts. Through the expansion of corporate services contracts in the life sciences sector, TOMI’s SteraMist iHP technology is growing market share as the preferred disinfection and decontamination provider of long-term scheduled servicing and decontamination equipment. SteraMist technology offers advantages to traditional methods including faster decontamination, no toxic residue, and superior compatibility in a laboratory setting.

In a notable development, Rising Pharmaceuticals has entered into an ongoing annual contract with TOMI’s SteraMist iHP Corporate Service following the acquisition of a building previously serviced by the team. Rising Pharmaceuticals operates a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to the production of generic prescription drugs across various therapeutic categories. This contract renewal with TOMI highlights the trust and reliability placed in the Company’s services.

The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center's Cell Therapy Laboratory has chosen SteraMist iHP Corporate Service for the decontamination of its entire facility, including the cell therapy lab. The decision came after previous experiences with another decontamination service led to damage and inefficiencies. Stacy Shaftoe, Supervisor of the QC Cell Therapy Laboratory at MD Anderson stated, “We previously worked with an alternate company for decontamination, but over time we observed damage to the paint on our walls and various other areas within our facility, including critical equipment. In addition, the equipment was large and obstructive and the process was more time consuming than what we hoped it would be. SteraMist iHP Corporate Service managed to decontaminate our entire facility quickly without causing harm to the infrastructure or our sensitive equipment. We look forward to continuing our partnership with TOMI Environmental Solutions.”

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI stated, “These developments highlight TOMI’s commitment to delivering premium decontamination services. The SteraMist iHP Corporate Service Team has successfully delivered decontamination services to leading pharmaceutical companies and other sectors, including healthcare, food safety, and emergency decontamination. We are excited about the expansion of our services and the opportunity to continue our collaborations with our valued, long-standing partners, all signaling TOMI’s long-term growth opportunity.”

The exceptional decontamination delivered by TOMI’s Corporate Service team has resulted in strong, long-term relationships with large pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer. Marking another year of successful partnership with Pfizer in Rocky Mount, their 55,600 cubic foot facility underwent its scheduled annual shutdown for comprehensive decontamination, continuing a relationship that began in 2017. LFB-USA, another prominent biopharmaceutical firm known for its cutting-edge biotherapies, also entrusted the Corporate Service team with its full facility decontamination under an annual contract initiated last year. The unparalleled speed and compatibility of the SteraMist iHP technology are key factors in these lasting partnerships.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

