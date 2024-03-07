Skyward Specialty Recognizes Key Business Leaders in Wake of Continued Top-Tier Performance

HOUSTON, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, recognized six of its business leaders with elevated titles to fully reflect their contributions. Each of these six leaders oversee units that have delivered impressive returns on capital and growth, with each now at a size and scale that substantially contributes to the Company’s earnings.



The following leaders are now President of their respective areas: Mark Boland of Transactional E&S, Rick Childs of Construction, Doug Davies of Global Property, Jim Mormile of Professional Liability, and Matthew Semeraro of Surety. Additionally, Rob Roberts has been named President of Energy following the transition of Jimmy Godfrey, who will maintain active involvement as Chairman, Energy.

“Under their impressive leadership, we’ve built distinctive products and solutions, and each continue to make tremendous progress towards having a durable and defensive position in their respective markets,” said Chairman & CEO Andrew Robinson. "I know I speak for our entire Executive Leadership Team in congratulating Mark, Rick, Doug, Jim, Rob and Matt for this well-deserved recognition.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) with positive outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

