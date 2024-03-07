Telomir Pharmaceuticals Presents Promising Pre-Clinical Data For Its Lead Development Product at Singapore Conference

BALTIMORE, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions, today announced that Telomir, alongside its partner Frontage Laboratories, presented a scientific poster at the National University Health System of Singapore (NUHS) Centre for Healthy Longevity Conference 2024 with data showing the effect of Telomir-1 on telomere length in three human cell lines: MRC-5 fetal lung fibroblasts, human umbilical endothelial cells (HUVEC), and mesenchymal stem cells (MSC). The data presented was garnered from pre-clinical studies that Telomir previously disclosed it was undertaking.



Danielle R. Baker, Ph.D., of Frontage Laboratories, presented the poster, titled “Telomir-1 Induces Telomere Extensions in Primary Human Cell Strains,” at the conference, which took place in Singapore, on February 29th and March 1st. The data presented further demonstrated how Telomir-1 increases telomere length and its potential to successfully affect age-related inflammatory conditions.

“We are honored that this poster was accepted for presentation at the NUHS Conference. Moreover, the promising data we presented at the NUHS Conference showed the advances we are making at potentially treating age-related conditions and prolonging human life,” stated Chris Chapman, MD, co-founder, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Telomir. “If Telomir-1 can safely extend telomeres in people, it could vastly alter the aging process and redefine our potential for living longer, healthier lives. We are excited at what the future holds and we look forward to presenting additional data to the longevity community in the coming months.”

Dr. Michael Roizen, special advisor to Telomir, added, “While more research is needed, these preliminary findings open up the possibility that many diseases long considered inevitable consequences of aging could become avoidable. This study further demonstrates our belief that Telomir-1 may have the effect of reversing age through telomere regeneration, enabling the production of more stem cells, essentially allowing an individual to repair oneself.”

The conference was orchestrated by the NUHS Centre for Healthy Longevity, a distinguished entity devoted to extending healthy life by delaying aging, prolonging disease-free life, and maintaining high functionality. Through rigorous research and strategic implementations, the NUHS Centre strives to unveil and promote innovative geroprotective interventions. The CHL Conference 2024 serves as a hallmark event, reflecting the NUHS Centre's steadfast commitment to fostering a collaborative environment, facilitating discourse, and propelling the field of healthy longevity forward.

As part of its ongoing work on Telomir-1, the Company collaborated with InSilicoTrials, an innovator in leveraging AI and simulations to enhance drug development, to perform advanced AI modeling on Telomir-1. Early research has confirmed the mechanism of action of Telomir-1 and suggests that it may be a potent metal inhibitor, potentially leading to a reversal of aging through telomere regeneration. The collaboration is expected to help accelerate the development of Telomir-1, improve its safety profile, and significantly reduce the research and development costs of Telomir’s drug development program.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents us with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for hemochromatosis (iron overload) and ultimately post-chemotherapy recovery and a broader range of other age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis.

About InSilicoTrials

InSilicoTrials, an emerging startup founded by life science, cybersecurity, and digital innovation experts, aims to revolutionize healthcare with a digital simulation platform. We specialize in leveraging AI and simulations to enhance drug development. Using in silico techniques, we analyze data to predict safety and efficacy of potential compounds, aiding Pharma, Biotech companies, and researchers in efficient, cost-effective R&D advancement by minimizing extensive clinical trials. InSilicoTrials' cloud-based platform offers advanced tools such as digital twin and virtual patient models for in silico trials analyses, facilitating the integration of AI and simulation technology into drug development workflows.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s management related thereto contains “forward-looking statements,” which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Telomir’s technologies potential in reversing age-related decline and TELOMIR-1’s ability to result in an individual’s ability to repair oneself by using TELOMIR-1. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the pre-clinical data discussed herein) to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 and other SEC filings, which are on file with the SEC at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at https://ir.telomirpharma.com. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

