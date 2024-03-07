Nano Dimension Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2023 Record Results

Participants Are Welcome to Listen March 21st at 9:00 am ET

Waltham, Mass., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, March 21st, 2024.

Mr. Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Tomer Pinchas, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Julien Lederman, VP of Corporate Development, of Nano Dimension will host a conference call on March 21st, 2024, at 9:00 am ET, to discuss the financial results.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10186876/fbb757cdc0

The call can be accessed via webcast link or phone as detailed below.

For webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3Z1noPJV

For phone:

U.S. Dial-in Number (Toll Free): 1-844-695-5517

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-902-6751

Israel Dial-in Number (Toll Free): 1-80-9212373

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

A replay will be available after the end of the conference call on Nano Dimension’s website.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

