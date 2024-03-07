Global Water Softener Market is Poised to Reach USD 18.62 Billion by 2032 | Fully Automatic Systems Dominate with 70.79% Revenue Contribution Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global water softener market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 18.62 billion by 2032 from US$ 10.89 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The water softener market is on the cusp of major growth. The widespread understanding of its benefits, and increased use of homes and industries are driving this surge. Industrial needs in power, manufacturing, food & beverage see water softeners as a must for scaling prevention and equipment proficiency -- all pushing this surge. There's no doubt that there are tangible benefits for consumers looking to soften their water. UK households spend an average of 10-14 days per year cleaning their bathrooms -- much of which is spent combating limescale caused by hard water. Water softeners drastically reduce maintenance costs by removing excess minerals which scale onto appliances, meaning less time scrubbing and more money saving. As a bonus softened water results in improved taste, healthier hair/skin and better soap lathering abilities.

However, it’s not all good news for our environment. Traditional salt-based water softeners can shoot up to 250 pounds of salt into wastewater each year per household! It’s clear that this level of salt release has negative effects on aquatic ecosystems. In line with this, the market witnessed a strong emergence of salt-free softeners, along with other technologies aimed at reducing salt discharge.

Key Findings in Water Softener Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 18.62 billion CAGR 6.14% Largest Region (2023) North America (45.18%) By Type System (56.17%) By Function Fully Automatic (70.79%) By Cylinder Type Twin Cylinder (56.57%) By Grain Capacity 33000 - 48,000 grains (31.62%) By Operation Electric (72.81%) By Application Residential (56.42%) By Installation Point Point of Supply (71.41%) By Distribution Channel Offline (64.06%) Top Trends Development of template-assisted crystallization (TAC) as a salt-free and scale prevention alternative.

Customization of water softener systems to address specific water quality issues beyond hardness.

Water softeners as a value-add for real estate and property management Top Drivers Aging water infrastructure leading to increased mineral deposits and water quality concerns.

Stricter industrial water quality standards for various manufacturing and process applications.

Consumer demand for "wellness" products that promote healthier skin and hair drives water softener market Top Challenges The complexity of choosing the right system with various technologies and features available.

Potential water restrictions in drought-prone areas impacting water softener usage.

Future of Water Softening: Fully Automatic Systems Dominate with 70.79% Revenue Contribution

Fully automatic water softeners currently account for 70.79% of the global water softener market as they offer unrivalled convenience by automatically checking water hardness and initiating the regeneration process as and when it’s needed. This eliminates the need for manual scheduling and salt level checks, saving valuable time for homeowners and businesses alike. Today, market is flooded with smart automatic softeners that also optimise salt and water usage during regeneration, which means wastage is kept to a minimum whilst operational costs are reduced. This makes them highly efficient and ensures supply of softened water remains consistent around the clock.

Manufacturers often push the effortless nature of fully automatic softeners in their advertising campaigns, highlighting how much time and hassle they save along with the optimized performance. They also emphasize on environmental benefits that come with reduced salt and water usage, which can make these systems seem like premium solutions from a technological standpoint with their ease of use. However, these systems usually cost more than their manual counterparts (ranging from $500 to $2000+). The potential savings in the long run can be significant though - reduced wear on appliances, reduction in salt and water consumption, along with lower energy bills can all offset the initial investment easily.

As per Astute Analytica, dominance of fully automatic systems in the water softener market has caused other companies to follow suit or face being pushed out completely. It clearly indicates that customers have a preference for convenience over affordability driving manufacturers to make fully automated devices smarter - enabling remote monitoring, integration with smart home technology as well as reducing water waste through ultra-efficient use. Although price remains one of many factors taken into account by consumers when buying such a device there are efforts within the industry underway to make automated softening accessible to a wider audience.

Consumers are Preferring Point of Supply Installation, Captures Over 71.41% Revenue of Water Softener Market

Point of Supply (POS) water softeners have an astounding 71.41% share of the global market for a reason. These systems treat home or business’s water at the source, ensuring that no matter which faucet consumer turn on, every tap and showerhead provides with softened water. This is huge! Especially when compared to point-of-use (POU) units that only treat specific faucets. POS softeners also help extend the lifespan of appliances by protecting plumbing systems from limescale buildup. It’s not just limited to saving money: these units make skin feel better, make water taste better, and they even lather soap more efficiently.

Manufacturers nowadays are taking advantage of this information to sell their products. They emphasize whole-home benefits in their marketing strategies by pointing out how much more users can save if they invest in a POS system rather than POU units. Though, there might be a slight disadvantage with upfront payments — but after years of use, long-term cost advantages will appear before you know it. Finally, reliability is another selling factor for customers in need of clean water continuously delivered to every point in their home or business space.

North America: The Epicenter of Water Softener Market, Controls 45% Market Share

North America boasts a commanding 45% share of the global water softener market, a dominance rooted in several key factors. North America is the king of the mountain in water softeners. The most important is the fact that hard water is so prevalent across the continent, especially in the US, where about 85% of households suffer from it. Consumers in North America are well-educated about the damage that hard water can do to appliances as well as its negative effects on hair and skin. That knowledge makes them willing to go out and find a remedy.

The link between North America's advanced infrastructure and consumer awareness leads to a sales boom for companies in the water softener market that are engaged in providing convenient installation and maintenance services for water softener systems. The strong marketing presence of those businesses strengthens demand even more by highlighting other benefits of softened water to homeowners. These include protecting appliances, increasing cleaning efficiency, and improving overall water quality. Wherein, the household segment represents the largest slice of North American business but there are signs that consumers' growing environmental consciousness could redirect some demand toward salt-free alternatives or other conditioning methods altogether.

Meanwhile, Canada boasts a potential market while hotels and laundromats contribute significantly on an industrial scale, says Astute Analytica. Although growth will slow eventually, it looks like bold innovation in technology will keep softeners expanding their terrain within North America for years to come.

Global Water Softener Market Key Players

A.O. Smith Water Technologies

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Culligan International Company

EcoWater Systems LLC

Pentair Residential Filtration LLC

Feedwater Limited

Fleck Systems

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd

Kinetico Incorporated

Marlo Incorporated

Monarch Water Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Whirlpool Corporation

Rayme water

Complete water solution

Advanced Water Softening

Netsol Water

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

System Ion exchange systems Reverse osmosis systems Salt-Based Salt-Free Magnetic

Consumables Resin Cation Anion Catalytic Exchange Media Others Salt Rock Salt Solar Salt Evaporate Salt Cleaners Liquid Powder Filters Backwashing Carbon Filters Iron & Sulfur Removal Filters Others

Services Installation Repair and Maintenance



By Function

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Cylinder Type

Mono Cylinder

Twin Cylinder

Multi Cylinder

By Grain Capacity

Up to 24,000 grains

25000 - 32,000 grains

33000 - 48,000 grains

49000 - 64,000 grains

65000+ grains

By Operation

Electric

Non-electric

By Installation Point

Point of Use (POU)

Point of Supply (POS)

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Supermarket/ Hypermarket Specialty stores Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

