SoftServe Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency as Inaugural Launch Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced that it has become an inaugural partner to obtain the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency.

This distinction underlines SoftServe's extensive experience in delivering AI/ML innovation and fosters further advancements of the services, tools, and infrastructure essential for deploying generative AI technologies.

“Being an inaugural launch partner for this new designation reflects our dedication and expertise in harnessing the transformative power of AI to deliver actionable results for our customers," said Alex Chubay, Chief Technology Officer at SoftServe. "AWS Generative AI Competency status not only validates our team's tireless efforts but also exemplifies our commitment to AWS technology stack, empowering our customers with novel AWS-based Generative AI solutions that drive innovation and differentiation in their respective markets.”

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt Generative AI. AWS Partners facilitate seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all organizations.

As an AWS Premier Partner, SoftServe has previously been recognized for its technical expertise and proven track record of delivering customer success. With a relationship going back to 2014, SoftServe and AWS have led invaluable collaborations and successful projects across numerous industries and verticals.

Taking the lead in Generative AI implementation, SoftServe’s recent efforts with organizations like Luminoso Technologies and experiments on Atlassian products showcase their substantial skill sets and expertise using AWS tools to build advanced solutions. Responding to the swift advancements in Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), SoftServe recently launched and established its own Generative AI Lab. Dedicated to cutting-edge research and development, the lab stands as a precursor to future leaps in digital transformation and providing better customer experiences.

To learn more about SoftServe's Generative AI initiatives, please visit this webpage. More details on SoftServe’s work with AWS and more competency achievements can be found here.

###

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kayla Cash

Global Public Relations Manager

SoftServe, Inc.

kcash@softserveinc.com