PDAC 2024 Convention welcomes the world to the Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Event in Toronto

TORONTO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) was thrilled to welcome 26,926 participants to Toronto for the best business, investment and networking opportunities in the mineral exploration and mining industry. With more than 1,100 exhibitors, including governments, companies and leading experts from around the world, PDAC 2024 was one of the largest events in the association’s history.

“PDAC 2024 carried forward the Convention’s 92-year legacy, serving as the premier venue for unveiling new trends, technological innovations, and industry discussions,” said PDAC President Ray Goldie. “Once again, PDAC was proud to showcase a rich array of programming including capital markets, Indigenous relations, student and early career development, and sustainability.”

Keynote speakers included Jakob Stausholm, CEO, Rio Tinto; Michael Stanley, Mining Lead, The World Bank; Denise Johnson, Group President, Resource Industries Caterpillar Inc. and Wojtek Wodzicki, the Lundin Group Vicuña Exploration Team.

The Convention provided a venue for dialogue between industry and government. PDAC’s leadership seized the opportunity to underscore the important role public policy has in supporting the competitiveness of Canada’s mineral sector.

“Canada is poised to lead the green transition as the supplier of choice for responsibly sourced critical minerals,” said Ray Goldie. “It is imperative we bolster our critical mineral wealth, and we cannot ignore the foundations of our mineral industry. PDAC's closing call to our federal government is that it must renew the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit that is set to expire this month.”

Thank you to everyone who participated in PDAC 2024, including our volunteers, speakers, sponsors and participants. We look forward to welcoming you back March 2-5, 2025 for PDAC 2025.

Visit www.pdac.ca/convention for more information.

