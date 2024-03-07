Edible Garden to Showcase Pulp Sustainable Line of Gourmet Sauces and Chili-Based Products Including Additional New Products at Natural Products EXPO WEST® 2024 in Anaheim, California, March 14th-16th

Available at Target, Whole Foods, Morton Williams, Dierbergs Markets, and Woodman’s Market

Recently Launched PulpFlavors.com E-Commerce Site to Make Pulp Accessible to Customers Across the Country

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, announced that the Company will showcase its new line of Pulp sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products at the National Products EXPO WEST® 2024, booth #5274 in Anaheim, California from Thursday, March 14th to Saturday, March 16th.

Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces and Chili-Based Products

National Products EXPO WEST® 2024 is produced by New Hope Network and co-located by Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace. The event annually attracts 60,000 to 65,000 participants with buyers constituting roughly 60% of the total. The event will highlight the latest in natural and organic food and drink, eco-friendly beauty, and household items, as well as supplements and ingredients.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "We are excited to be back at EXPO WEST and showcase the Pulp line of sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products at EXPO WEST® 2024. The product line features a variety of hot sauces including Hungarian Wax Hot Sauce, Poblano Serrano Jalapeno Hot Sauce, Fresno Chili Hot Sauce, Habanero Carrot Hot Sauce, as well as Salsa Macha, Chili Crisp, and Chili Oil. These products were first introduced at last year’s EXPO WEST® 2023 and have since been made available at retail outlets such as Target, Whole Foods, Morton Williams, Dierbergs Markets, and Woodman’s Market. The Company also launched an e-commerce platform, pulpflavors.com , earlier this year, focusing on making these products accessible to customers throughout the United States. As a result, consumers nationwide who value flavorful, sustainable, and USDA Organic fermented products are now able to directly buy our Pulp sustainable sauces and personally experience their unique taste.”

“ Research and Markets forecasts that the global sauces and condiments market will expand from $172.8 billion in 2021 to $240.7 billion by 2028. Pulp appeals to consumers looking for bold flavors, sustainability, and organic fermentation, embodied by its slogan "Bland to Bold." Building on Pulp's success over the past year, there are plans to extend its retail presence across the Company’s distribution network of more than 5,000 retail locations. Please stop by the Edible Garden booth, #5274, located in Hall E (Natural & Specialty Foods) to sample these gourmet sauces, discover Edible Garden’s new 'Squeezables' line of squeezable herbs, and even meet Pulpy, the Pulp mascot, for a photo opportunity.”

Pulp ‘Bland to Bold’ Products at EXPO WEST® 2024- Booth #5274

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (US No: US D1,010,365 S) enables retailers to present plants in their prime, reducing waste and offering superior products to consumers. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies and potential markets for its products, the potential benefits of expanding its product lines, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “potential,” “forecast,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com





