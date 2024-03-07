Arbuckle Insurance Group Selects EZLynx to Elevate Agency Performance

Lewisville, TX., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Arbuckle Insurance has selected EZLynx as its technology foundation to support efficient agency operations. The EZLynx management system will enable Arbuckle Insurance to simplify policy management and quoting in a single platform, eliminating inefficient manual paper tasks and the complexity of other systems.

“Prior to implementing EZLynx, our staff spent more than an hour at a time manually gathering quotes and struggled with workload due to the complexity of our previous system,” said Mallori Keith, agency manager, Arbuckle Insurance Group. “We knew EZLynx was the right fit for us when we learned how it could substantially cut down our quoting time to less than 15 minutes, and provide a central, easily accessible hub for client and policy data.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Agencies that are at the early stages of their growth cycle can be held back when their operations are decentralized,” said Michael Streit, general manager, EZLynx. “Leveraging a management system that can handle all the daily policy tasks, Arbuckle Insurance Group will be able to focus their time on growing their book of business and simplifying renewals.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.