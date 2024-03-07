Family Dollar Teams Up with Ibotta to Create Next Generation Digital Offer Program

DENVER, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta , a leading performance marketing platform, today announced that Family Dollar (Dollar Tree, Inc., NASDAQ: DLTR) has joined the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), the first digital network that delivers promotions in a coordinated fashion across retailer platforms, large third-party publisher sites, and Ibotta’s leading direct-to-consumer properties. The partnership aims to advance Family Dollar’s digital engagement and customer experience strategy to drive more value and loyalty among its customers.



By partnering with Ibotta, Family Dollar customers will benefit from access to more, new national offers, increased flexibility for digital rewards and an improved shopping experience. Ibotta's promotions platform will power digital coupons through Family Dollar's website and mobile app Smart Coupons program, delivering incremental savings to all Family Dollar customers. The Family Dollar app is part of the digital transformation occurring at the company, with improvements to the app making shopping easier and even more enjoyable. The partnership will support consumers, who are increasingly seeking out and using digital coupons and at a time when Americans are still facing high costs.

“At Family Dollar, we are committed to serving our customers through convenience and value. We are always looking for ways to deliver on this and deepen our relationship with the customer, which starts with providing value on the brands they love and need to help them do more,” said Emily Turner, Chief Marketing Officer, Family Dollar. “This new relationship with Ibotta will elevate the value experience and help our customers to do even more with their money.”

“We are excited to work with Family Dollar and add them to our growing Ibotta Performance Network, bringing our expertise in performance marketing and differentiated access to national budgets,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO, Ibotta. “Partnering with Family Dollar helps advance our mission to make every purchase rewarding, especially as shoppers keep looking to dollar stores to get more for their money.”

Family Dollar’s updated digital Smart Coupons program, powered by Ibotta, is expected to launch in early spring 2024. For more information on the capabilities of the Ibotta Performance Network, or to join, visit https://ipn.ibotta.com/ .

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

About Ibotta

Built and headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned approximately $1.8 billion through the Ibotta Performance Network since 2012. A great place to work, Ibotta has been recognized by The Denver Post four consecutive times, made BuiltIn Colorado’s Best Places to Work list three years in a row and appeared on Inc.’s list of Best Workplaces twice.

Press Contact:

LaunchSquad for Ibotta

ibotta@launchsquad.com