Innovative Computing Systems Receives Prestigious iManage 2023 North America Technical Excellence Award

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Computing Systems, a leading provider of legal IT services based in Los Angeles, is proud to announce its recent accolade: the iManage 2023 North America Technical Excellence Award. This esteemed recognition underscores Innovative Computing Systems' commitment to delivering unparalleled technical solutions and support within the legal technology sector.



The iManage Technical Excellence Award is bestowed upon companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation, expertise and dedication to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of legal professionals through iManage solutions. This prestigious honor serves as a testament to Innovative Computing Systems' ongoing efforts to empower law firms with cutting-edge technology and unmatched service.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the iManage 2023 North America Technical Excellence Award," said Michael Kemps, CEO of Innovative Computing Systems. "This recognition validates our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering dedication to providing the legal community with superior IT solutions tailored to their unique needs."

Innovative Computing Systems has established itself as a trusted partner for law firms seeking to optimize their operations through innovative technology solutions. With a focus on delivering personalized service and comprehensive support, the company has earned a reputation for excellence within the legal IT industry.

"We are grateful to our clients for their continued trust and partnership, as well as to iManage for recognizing our achievements," added Kemps. "This award recognizes the hard work and expertise of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

As the recipient of the iManage 2023 North America Technical Excellence Award, Innovative Computing Systems reaffirms its position as a leader in the legal technology landscape, dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in support of its clients' success.

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, Inc.

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com