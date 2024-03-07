Lakeland Regional Health Residents Shine at Annual Promise Run 2024

Lakeland, FL, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents from Lakeland Regional Health recently participated in the 10th annual Hollis Cancer Center Promise Run, a beloved community event that brings families together for a good cause. This year's run saw a special turnout of founding residents who have made Lakeland their home, showcasing the hospital's commitment to both medical excellence and community engagement.









The Hollis Cancer Center Promise Run is held annually by Lakeland Regional Health

and benefits cancer research and patient care.

The event, held on Saturday, March 2nd at Lake Mirror Promenade, drew over 1,500 participants, volunteers, and supporters, highlighting the community's dedication to cancer research and patient care. The Promise Run serves as a testament to the power of unity and collective action in the fight against cancer.









Community Unites at The Promise Run: Over 1,500 participants, volunteers, and supporters

gather at Lake Mirror Promenade, showcasing dedication to cancer research and patient care.

A powerful display of collective action in the battle against cancer | Lakeland, Florida

As Lakeland Regional Health continues to grow its residency program, with over 70 resident doctors joining the new GME program, events like the Promise Run play a vital role in fostering a culture of compassion and support within the hospital and the wider community. The success of this year's run is a testament to the unwavering commitment of LRH residents and staff to making a positive impact in the lives of cancer patients and their families.









Captured Moment: Dr. Lyudmila Sarder Pays Tribute to Late Mother in

Emotional 5k Fundraiser to Conquer Cancer — Photo by Freddie Taylor | LRH

Dr. Lyudmila Sarder , an Internal Medicine Resident Physician at Lakeland Regional Health, recently participated in the 5K run in honor of her late mother. Reflecting on the emotional journey, she shared, “It was a bittersweet day for me, as my mom lost her battle with breast cancer. Being part of this local fundraising event, dedicated to conquering cancer, is truly an honor. Crossing the finish line, I was moved to tears by the incredible support of the community. As a resident physician, giving back through such events is deeply fulfilling, with the ultimate aim of enhancing patient care at LRH.” Dr. Sarder 's dedication and compassion shine brightly in her commitment to both her profession and her personal cause.

Dr. Adrian Feliciano, a Resident Physician at Lakeland Regional Health, shared his heartfelt experience participating in his first 5K at the Promise Run 2024. Reflecting on the event, Dr. Feliciano expressed, “It was an amazing experience to be part of the Promise Run, a longstanding fundraising tradition that I feel privileged to contribute to. As a resident physician, giving back to the community through events like these is incredibly rewarding. Our collective efforts aim to enhance the resources and care provided by LRH for the benefit of our patients.”









Photo: From Left, Dr. Harrison Gorran, Dr. Amanda Rigdon, Dr. Lyudmila Sarder, Dr. Adrian Feliciano

and Dr. Christina Chen-Milhone representing Lakeland Regional Health’s Promise Run on March 2

to Raise Money for the Hollis Cancer Center in Lakeland.

Resident Physician Dr. Amanda Rigdon also joined the run, dedicating herself to both her medical profession and the local community. Her participation in the Promise Run underscores the hospital's commitment to supporting cancer research and improving patient outcomes, showcasing the impact of collaborative efforts in healthcare and community engagement.

Early registrants for the Promise Run enjoyed a discounted rate and received a technical running shirt, a medal upon completion, the chance to win a trophy, access to the post-race awards ceremony, and complimentary refreshments. Additionally, a free children's run was offered at the event’s conclusion.

The success of this community event was made possible by Lakeland Regional Health’s dedicated leadership and by the generous sponsorship of Central Florida Eye Associates, Puttin' on the Pink, Aetna, Publix, Highland Homes, and Fields Motor. Proceeds from the Promise Run directly benefit the Hollis Cancer Center, providing vital support to local families in Lakeland.

About Lakeland Regional Health

Not-for-profit Lakeland Regional Health reaches beyond its hospital walls to promote wellness, education, and discovery in new places and new ways, providing a wide range of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services at its Medical Center, Hollis Cancer Center and ambulatory care locations. Lakeland Regional Health has earned Most Wired Advanced and Most Wired status eight times since 2013 and has earned workplace awards from Forbes, Gallup and Becker’s Hospital Review.

About Hollis Cancer Center

This state-of-the-art campus in Lakeland offers all the services necessary for patients to conquer cancer and is designed expressly with those under the care of LRH in mind. The renowned cancer specialists and care team at the Hollis Cancer Center are dedicated to redefining and uplifting the standards of cancer care, walking with patients and families every step of the way: from diagnosis to surgery and treatment to enjoying life after cancer. Proceeds from the Promise Run are used to support patients in the Cancer Center.

To get involved or learn more, email promiseruninfo(at)mylrh.org

