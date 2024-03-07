Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

7 March 2024

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), Admiral today announces that with immediate effect, Andy Crossley, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, will cease to be a member of the Audit Committee (“the Committee”). Following this change, membership of the Committee will be Karen Green (Chair), Mike Brierley and Fiona Muldoon, all of whom are Non-Executive Directors considered by the Board to be independent.

Andy Crossley will continue in his position as Chair of Admiral’s Group Risk Committee.

Dan Caunt

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

For further information please contact:

Media:

Claire Foster – Claire.Foster2@admiralgroup.co.uk

Investors/ Analysts:

Diane Michelberger – InvestorRelationsTeam@admiralgroup.co.uk