FutureSafe Standardizes Security Stack; Adds Cork Cyber Warranty to Heimdal Solutions to Protect SMBs from AI-driven Cyber Crimes

LAS VEGAS, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIGHT OF BOOM -- FutureSafe, the managed security service provider (MSSP) for MSPs, and the exclusive distributor of Heimdal’s innovative unified security platform to solution provider within the U.S., today announced a strategic alliance with Cork to better serve and protect its 300+ MSPs and their SMB clients from AI-driven cyber-attacks, now and in the future.



“The success of our partners is everything,” Jason Whitehurst, Founder and CRO, FutureSafe. “One of our long-held dreams has been to enable MSPs to protect their SMB customer’s technology investments from malicious compromise while at the same time ensuring business survival following a breach or attack. Heimdal is a single-agent, single-console cybersecurity offering that provides full asset security coverage. Nobody else has this technology, and now, with Cork, this unique solution is protected with a game-changing warranty.”

FutureSafe’s Cork cyber warranty-backed Heimdal security solutions are solving one of the industry’s most pressing, growing, and unsolved market challenges – cyber security and investment protection. “Being the first distributor to market with Cork and the only distributor offering Heimdal to MSPs in the U.S., FutureSafe is uniquely positioned to help MSPs both physically and financially protect their customers,” says Morten Kjaersgraad, CEO and Founder, Heimdal.

For FutureSafe’s community of MSPs and their customers, Cork’s cyber warranty services offer a significant and differentiated value by integrating with their existing security stacks and providing the opportunity to generate incremental margins.

“Our new relationship is part of FutureSafe’s strategic initiative to offer its MSPs and their customers a complete 360-degree security offering,” says Carlson Choi, CEO, Cork. “Heimdal is the security stack, and Cork is the financial protection.”

Interested MSPs can contact FutureSafe to learn more about the bundled cyber warranty solutions backed by Cork. MSPs and MSSPs interested in learning more about Cork can visit corkinc.com.

About Cork

Cork is a purpose-built cyber warranty company for managed service providers (MSPs) serving small businesses (SMBs) and the software solutions they manage. Its purpose-built platform with AI-enhanced cyber risk engine is designed to offer MSPs and their client’s peace of mind with near-instant coverage and settlements in the aftermath of security incidents. Cork’s revolutionary Protection from the Inside Out™ approach to actionable insights, flexible premiums and claims management puts control in the hands of MSPs and SMBs to protect the digital assets they value most. Based in Boston, Cork is backed by DVx Ventures, Outsiders Fund and Vestigo Ventures. For more information, visit corkinc.com and follow Cork on LinkedIn.

#msp #cybersecurity #cyberwarranty #msp