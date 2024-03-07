SEALSQ eUICC SIMs: Advancing Cellular Connectivity in IoT Devices

Geneva, Switzerland, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a leader in semiconductor, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology development, announced today that through the implementation of eUICC SIMs, also known as eSIMs, it provides eUICC manufacturers and service providers with comprehensive trust services that streamline the certification and deployment process. SEALSQ plays a vital role in facilitating a safer, connected world through its GSMA-certified Root Certificate Authority and PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) services.



eSIMs represent a transformative step in cellular technology, converting traditional physical SIM cards into digital profiles that can be remotely downloaded and managed. This evolution addresses the complexities and limitations associated with physical SIMs by offering a flexible, secure, and scalable solution for IoT deployments.

In the rapidly evolving world of IoT, the quest for simplified global connectivity and enhanced security is relentless. SEALSQ's implementation of eSIMs, marks a pivotal advancement in cellular connectivity for IoT devices. SEALSQ delves into the trust architecture of SIMs, and elucidates the benefits of Consumer Profile architecture over M2M (Machine to Machine) Profiles.

The number of IoT devices equipped with embedded SIM (eSIM) technology is expected to surge from just over one billion in 2023 to 3.6 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to be driven by advancements in eSIM technology, especially the introduction of the GSMA SGP.31/32 specifications, and the expansion of cellular IoT, including the deployment of 5G-based RedCap and "Massive IoT" modules, as well as the popularity of LTE-based Cat-1bis units. eSIM technology has evolved from the early credit-card-sized SIM cards to a machine-form factor (MFF2) designed for IoT devices, highlighting a significant evolution in SIM technology that facilitates remote provisioning and integration into device circuit boards.

SEALSQ emerges as a pivotal player in the eSIM ecosystem by providing comprehensive trust services that streamline the certification and deployment process for eUICC manufacturers and service providers. Through its GSMA-certified Root CA and INeS platform, SEALSQ offers a robust framework for secure and efficient eSIM provisioning.

By partnering with SEALSQ, eUICC manufacturers and service providers can significantly reduce the time to market for their devices. The provision of GSMA PKI Certificates compliant with the latest standards ensures devices are ready for global deployment with enhanced security measures.

SEALSQ offers flexible deployment options (on-premises, hosted, or batch issuance) and simplifies the management of certificates via the INeS CMS Platform. This approach not only minimizes infrastructure costs but also facilitates ease of management for Consumer Profiles, contributing to the wider adoption of eSIM technology.

The deployment of eSIM technology, supported by SEALSQ's services, promises a more interconnected yet secure world. The ability to remotely provision and manage IoT devices paves the way for innovative applications across industries, from smart cities to healthcare, while ensuring the highest standards of security and interoperability.

SEALSQ's eUICC SIMs embody a significant leap forward in the realm of cellular connectivity for IoT devices. By combining advanced PKI services with the flexibility of eSIM technology, SEALSQ is not just simplifying global connectivity but also setting new benchmarks in security and interoperability. As the IoT landscape continues to expand, the partnership with SEALSQ offers enterprises the opportunity to harness the full potential of eSIM technology, ensuring a seamless, secure, and scalable future for cellular connectivity.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ stands at the cutting edge of technological innovation, with a strategic focus on the provision of integrated solutions that incorporate advanced Semiconductors, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and Provisioning services. Our mission is to lead in the development of pioneering Post-Quantum technology, crafting both hardware and software products designed to withstand the emerging threats in the digital landscape. Our suite of solutions is meticulously engineered to cater to a broad spectrum of applications, enabling enhanced security and operational efficiency across various sectors.

Our product lineup is versatile, catering to diverse needs: from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens that fortify access security, to Smart Energy systems and Smart Home Appliances that embody the latest in technological advancements for a more connected, efficient living environment. Additionally, our IT Network Infrastructure solutions serve as the backbone for secure, resilient organizational operations. In the automotive sector, our innovations contribute to safer, more secure vehicular systems, while our contributions to Industrial Automation and Control Systems ensure the reliability and security critical to modern industrial operations.

At the heart of our product development efforts is the pursuit of excellence in Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). PQC represents a forward-looking approach to cryptography, designed to offer protection against the formidable computing power of quantum computers. As these quantum devices continue to evolve, their potential to compromise existing cryptographic standards—such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC)—becomes a tangible threat. The objective of PQC is to create cryptographic systems that remain secure in the face of these advancements, thereby safeguarding sensitive information against quantum attacks.

SEALSQ is committed to leading the charge in this new era of cybersecurity, ensuring that our clients are equipped with the most advanced, secure technology solutions. By choosing SEALSQ, you're not just selecting a service provider; you're partnering with a visionary leader dedicated to securing your digital future against the next generation of cyber threats. Our dedication to innovation, combined with our deep expertise in Post-Quantum Cryptography, positions us uniquely to protect and empower your operations in an increasingly connected and complex world.

For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

