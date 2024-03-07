Global Hybrid Fuel-Electric Multirotor Drones Market to Skyrocket to Reach USD 163,927.5 thousand by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global hybrid fuel-electric multirotor drones market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 163,927.5 thousand by 2032 from was valued at US$ 9,090.2 thousand in 2023 at a CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The market for multirotor drones that run on a combination of fuel and electricity continues to explode. Today end users want to be able to fly their drones longer (according to 90% of drone users) and carry heavier payloads, and hybrid drones provide an answer by giving them up to 10 times the flight duration of pure electric drones. While the technology is still in its early days, it’s going to completely change the broader drone market, which is projected to reach $41.3 billion by 2026. Currently, it’s the military and defense sector that’s buying most of these hybrid models. The longer range and logistical advantages they offer make them perfect for surveillance, reconnaissance, and supply delivery. But other industries are starting to catch up quickly. As per Astute Analytica, delivery services, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, emergency response, and aerial cinematography companies are all realizing how much better their work would be with these hybrid models.

North America currently has the most advanced hybrid fuel-electric multirotor drones market in the world (it has companies like Copter Express), but Asia Pacific is set for big expansion. Government money and private investment in drone tech research paired with advancements in efficiency as well as decreased costs of components will make hybrids more accessible there. Favorable regulations are making hybrid systems an attractive option for large drone platforms like VTOL configurations—or even swarms.

A wide array of industries could be transformed by hybrid drones. They include delivery, inspection, agriculture, and disaster recovery to name a few. Right now, market is in the era of electric quadcopters flying packages short distances within neighborhoods or taking aerial photographs. As for fuel-electric multirotor drones that can potentially fly hundreds of kilometers without recharging or refueling, “there’s not much there,” said David R. Brooks, a lecturer at Stanford who focuses on aviation technology. The future is more promising than the present: companies are working on hybrid planes and helicopters; NASA has a program to develop batteries with five times the energy density; and several companies are developing whole new technologies for electric flight.

Key Findings in Hybrid Fuel-Electric Multirotor Drones Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 163,927.5 Thousand CAGR 37.9% Largest Region (2023) North America (52.7%) By Type Hydrogen Fuel Cell (53.1%) By Payload Capacity 2-5 Kg (39.8%) By Configuration Quadcopters (43.2%) By End Use Industry Military (49.6%) Top Trends Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced flight control and autonomy.

Development of hybrid VTOL drones for combined range and maneuverability.

Increased focus on hydrogen fuel cell technology for reduced environmental impact. Top Drivers Demand for real-time monitoring and surveillance capabilities.

Need for rapid response and delivery in disaster or emergency situations.

Growing emphasis on precision agriculture and data-driven farming. Top Challenges Addressing public perception and privacy concerns surrounding drone use.

Managing complex airspace integration with manned aircraft.

Ensuring cybersecurity and data protection in drone operations.

US is the Leading Buyer of Hybrid Fuel Electric Multirotor Drones Market

The United States is the dominant player in the hybrid fuel-electric multirotor drones market, thanks to a combination of technological research capability and investment, a supportive regulatory environment, venture capital interest, and industrial demand. Its aerospace and technology sector features leading companies and institutions developing battery technology, fuel cells, lightweight materials and control systems — all key to hybrid drones. For instance, NASA’s prior work on hybrid-electric propulsion has laid the groundwork for further commercial development. The US Department of Defense also funds extensive R&D for drones, focusing on increased range or payload capacity or logistics benefits that hybrids offer in remote operations. The military budget for drone technology was more than $4bn in 2023. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) offers a relatively progressive framework for testing drones and using them commercially. While its Part 135 certification is demanding, it opens up opportunities for delivery by commercial drone — which could be hybrid models.

Venture capitalists flock to startups working in the hybrid fuel-electric multirotor drones market across Silicon Valley and other US tech hubs. More than $750m was invested in North American drone start-ups in 2022. Large industries also drive the market forward as they require capabilities that traditional electric drones cannot provide: farming — with vast fields that can be monitored from the air by Yamaha RMAX-like helicopters — or logistics companies that want long-range delivery solutions (like UPS Flight Forward) to far-flung locations are two examples; Southern Company uses hybrid drones to inspect oil pipelines and power grids.

In 2022, the US had a 40% share of the global drone market overall; by 2030 its slice of the $1bn-plus pie could reach $23bn just on hybrids; commercial drone operations are forecasted by FA A to triple by 2024; there were over 11k DoD unmanned systems flying as of FY23; six out of ten leading global drone firms are American; the US government has launched its BEYOND initiative to integrate drones into the national airspace, and MIT is conducting research.

The 2-5 kg Payload Sweet-Spot: Why it Dominates the Hybrid fuel-electric multirotor drones market

The dominance of the 2-5 kg load capacity with more than 39% market share in the hybrid fuel-electric multirotor drones market is driven by the practical and economic considerations for various applications. It’s not hard to see why. This load capacity meets halfway between payload capability and flight endurance, making it adaptable for a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. With a 2-5 kg load capacity, you can transport small packages, sensors and equipment — perfect for delivery services, crop imaging systems, military surveillances, emergency responses and infrastructure inspections. In addition to versatility, hybrid drones in this weight class offer long-lasting flights that are considered the holy grail for hybrid technology.

But what about economic value? For package delivery situations that benefit from drone usage — Amazon Air and Wing-DJI deals come to mind — a 2-5 kg load capacity aligns with the typical weight of those parcels. This makes operations efficient and cost-effective. Hybrid systems are also an eco-friendly alternative to traditional transportation methods.

Examples of Hybrid Fuel-Electric Multirotor Drones:

X8 Heavy-Duty Multirotor Drone: With a payload capacity of up to 7kg, it offers a balance between substantial payload capability and extended flight endurance, making it suitable for complex and challenging missions.

With a payload capacity of up to 7kg, it offers a balance between substantial payload capability and extended flight endurance, making it suitable for complex and challenging missions. Skyfront Perimeter 8 Hybrid Drone: Its long-range and large payload capabilities demonstrate the practicality and versatility of the 2-5 kg load capacity across various applications in the hybrid fuel-electric multirotor drones market.

Its long-range and large payload capabilities demonstrate the practicality and versatility of the 2-5 kg load capacity across various applications in the hybrid fuel-electric multirotor drones market. YANGDA YD6-1600L Fuel-Electric Hybrid Drone: Designed for a 5kg payload (up to 6.5kg maximum), it highlights the efficiency of this weight class for long-range inspection, survey, and public safety applications.

Designed for a 5kg payload (up to 6.5kg maximum), it highlights the efficiency of this weight class for long-range inspection, survey, and public safety applications. Hybrid Power Drone with High Payload and Duration: With a take-off weight of up to 18.5kg (including load and backup battery), it showcases the versatility of the 2-5 kg load capacity for missions requiring longer flight durations.

Hydrogen Hybrid Drones: The Future of Long-Endurance Multirotor Flight

Hydrogen fuel cell drones are still in their early days in the global hybrid fuel-electric multirotor drones market, but have a ton of potential. In fact, it is currently leading the market with market share of over 53.1%. The military and defense sector has the biggest demand for them because they can fly longer than any other drone and help with remote operations too. Delivery, inspection, and search and rescue industries are also starting to see the advantages of hydrogen-powered hybrid drones. They’re great for long-distance deliveries to hard-to-reach areas, durable monitoring of pipelines or infrastructure from far away, or using advanced sensors to find things over a large area.

The problem is that it’s expensive and difficult to make these drones so there aren’t many being made. Nonetheless, numerous major investments are being put into making fuel cell efficiency better and get them integrated into other power systems. A 2022 study showed that the global hydrogen drone market could be worth $28.5 billion by 2030. Government initiatives plus advances in hydrogen tech will greatly speed up widespread adoption. For example: HYDRONE wants to come up with a hydrogen drone that people would actually want to buy.

As time goes on, fuel cells will become cheaper and lighter while charging stations become more common across the global hybrid fuel-electric multirotor drones market. This will then make it easy for companies all around the world to start offering these kinds of batteries in their drones. Some already have working models too: Doosan Mobility Innovation's made one that could fly for two hours straight. Intelligent Energy’s powers lots of commercial drones. Skyfront’s can go for five hours. HYBRiX even flew its drone thirty times longer than an electric one before running out of energy. As rules change about what kind of devices can be flown where or when, we’ll see more hybrid multirotors take off too.

Global Hybrid Fuel-Electric Multirotor Drone Market Key Players

Aerial Response Solutions

Autel Robotics

Avartek

Da Jiang Innovations (DJI)

Delair

Dhaksha Unmanned Systems

Fly Dragon Drone Tech

Gadfin Aero-Logistics Systems

Harris Aerial

Loweheiser

Quaternium

Skyfront

Skydio

Top Flight Technologies

WaveAerospace

Woot Tech Aerospace

XER Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Petrol

Gasoline Electric Hybrids

Heavy Fuel Hybrids

By Payload Capability

2 Kg - 5 Kg

5 Kg - 10 Kg

10 Kg - 15 Kg

15 Kg - 20 Kg

Above 20 Kg

By Configuration

Tricopters

Quadcopters

Hexacopters

Octocopters

By End Use Industry

Military

Government & Law Enforcement

Agriculture

Transportation

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

