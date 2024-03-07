Beanfield welcomes new SVP, Commercial Services, Chris Adamkowski

TORONTO , March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beanfield, a local and independent telecom in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa, with over 450 employees, has brought on a new SVP, Commercial Services in a time of growth and expansion.



Chris Adamkowski comes to Beanfield with a wealth of scaling experience, including more than a decade in senior leadership roles at Google and Google Cloud. He was most recently the CRO at DealMaker, a FinTech Capital Market challenger. With an MBA from Queen's University, Mr. Adamkowski is passionate about entrepreneurship, DEI, and helping Canadian businesses grow. He actively serves on advisory boards, including the NXXT Women’s Pro Golf Tour, and is also an active Angel Investor.

Dan Armstrong, CEO and Founder of Beanfield, said, “We are thrilled to have Chris join the Beanfield team. We’re laser focused on our plan to make Beanfield a national telecom Canadians can be proud of. With a renewed focus on our first-class commercial products, Chris’ experience will play a key role in helping us achieve that goal.”

Chris will lead a reorganized commercial team and will be a key stakeholder in the company’s partner relations.

“I am thrilled to be joining Beanfield and contributing to the mission of connecting communities through Canada's largest privately owned fibre-optic network. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to challenge Canadian businesses to unlock the potential of their people and harness the benefits of AI through fast and efficient digital connectivity solutions.” says Chris.

Beanfield has plans to continue their expansion in key markets, with emphasis on Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa. Chris will play a vital role in ensuring this expansion continues to align with Beanfield’s values while supporting its strategic partnerships with OMERS Infrastructure and Digital Bridge.



About Beanfield:

Beanfield is an independent, facilities-based telecommunications company with headquarters in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Founded in 1988 with an activist spirit, it expanded its fibre-optic network to serve markets in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, with points of presence in Calgary, New York, and Seattle. Although well-poised to become a national telecommunications entity in its own right, Beanfield is committed to remaining faithful to its roots and ethos of being community-oriented and equity-focused. Beanfield believes everyone deserves quality connectivity at a fair price because that’s How It Should Be.